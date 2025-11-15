UW Could Be Without Several Players Against Purdue
Peering out from beneath their umbrellas on late Saturday afternoon, University of Washington followers might not totally recognize their football team when it takes the field to face the Purdue Boilermakers at Husky Stadium.
Jedd Fisch's players came away from last weekend's 13-10 loss at Wisconsin fairly beat up, with up to six left hobbling or holding up a painful hand when they got on their chartered jet to return to the Northwest.
Among the walking wounded were three of the four guys who have started all 22 games of the Fisch era in Montlake -- running back Jonah Coleman, wide receiver Denzel Boston and offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi.
Only junior cornerback Ephesians Prysock, who has an uninterrupted run in the UW opening lineup, currently is reporting no aches and pains among this elite group.
While Fisch didn't rule anyone out of Saturday's game during the week, he offered a few hints that some of his guys were facing uphill battles to get back on the field.
While those of us outside the team won't know who's actually playing and who's not until the Big Ten availability report is released prior to kickoff, here are best guesses on the chances of each guy playing against Purdue.
Jonah Coleman -- It would be a mild surprise if the Huskies' leading rusher with 645 yards and touchdown maker with 15 scores gets waved onto the field after the senior didn't play in the second half at Wisconsin in a game in which his services were badly needed. For this tough-minded guy to sit out the third and fourth quarters meant his ankle sprain was significant. Expect sophomore Adam Mohammed to receive his first starting assignment.
Drew Azzopardi -- The junior right tackle was the closest of these Huskies to be ruled out, with Fisch indicating it would be a challenge for Azzopardi to be cleared. Look for redshirt freshman Paki Finau, who played in this spot in the second half against Wisconsin, or freshman John Mills, the starting left guard to fill this spot.
Denzel Boston -- The Huskies' leading receiver with 52 catches and 9 touchdowns scored has been helped off the field with an ankle or foot injury in each of the Huskies' past two games against Illinois and Wisconsin, riding out of the stadium in a cart at Wisconsin. Yet the junior keeps coming back. Expect him to be ready to play, but not turn in a full game against Purdue. Freshman Chris Lawson or Penn State transfer Omari Evans will spell him.
Rahshawn Clark -- The redshirt freshman nickelback, a two-game starter, hyperextended a knee against Wisconsin and it would seem unlikely he'll be available against the Boilermakers. Freshman Rylon Dillard-Allen started in this position against the Badgers and should get the call again.
Landen Hatchett -- With his injured snapping hand covered by a cast, the junior center lasted only a half against Wisconsin before he had to come out. Fisch said other arrangements would be made to protect his hand to see if he can play. The Huskies likely will try him again as the starter, but if he can't go, sophomore Zach Henning will step in again.
Makell Esteen -- The senior safety, a starter in the first nine games, suffered a thigh contusion that limited him some and made him come out of the lineup periodically at Wisconsin. Fisch seemed to think Esteen will be back to reclaim his spot.
