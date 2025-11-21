UW Likely Without All of Its Original WR Starters
The University of Washington football team likely won't have the services of leading receiver Denzel Boston and freshman pass-catcher Raiden Vines-Bright for Saturday's game against UCLA -- which means the Huskies will be missing their entire starting receiver corps from the beginning of the season.
The UW (7-3 overall, 4-3 Big Ten) opened against Colorado State with Rashid Williams, Boston and Vines-Bright as its No. 1 receivers.
All likely won't be available to the Huskies for the 7:30 p.m. game against the Bruins (3-7, 3-4) at the Rose Bowl.
If that's the case, the UW would look to open with freshman Dezmen Roebuck, Penn State senior transfer Omari Evans and possibly sophomore Audric Harris, should the latter choose to give up the redshirt year he has been pursuing.
Other receivers who will be in the mix to play in Pasadena are freshman Chris Lawson, junior Kevin Green Jr., freshman Marcus Harris and walk-on redshirt freshman Luke Gayton.
Marcus Harris, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder, and Gayton, a 6-foot-1, 190-poudner, have not appeared in a UW game before.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Audric Harris already is at the maximum four games in order to preserve his eligibility, giving him three more seasons. He played in this past Saturday's 49-13 victory over Purdue after Vines-Bright suffered a concussion and caught 2 passes for 90 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown throw.
"I think he's mulling it over to make the best decision that he feels that he and his family can make," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of Audric Harris. "I do believe there's great value in playing football and playing in these games and the potential to start in these games."
Williams, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore, suffered a broken collarbone on the first play of the Huskies' second game against UC Davis and was re-injured in practice and lost for the season.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Boston, who has a team-leading 52 catches for 730 yards and 8 TDs, injured an ankle on a punt return in the 13-10 loss at Wisconsin two weeks ago and missed last week's game against Purdue.
"I think he's going to be a stretch to play in the game," Fisch said of Boston.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Vines-Bright left the field during the Purdue game in an emergency vehicle after he caught a 10-yard pass, got hit from the side and received a concussion.
Also, Fisch said redshirt freshman wide receiver Justice Williams is out for the season after having toe surgery and junior defensive tackle Armon Parker had surgery on Monday to repair a torn ACL in one of his knees and likewise won't play again this season.
One the team's more hard-luck players, Parker, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound junior and one of a set of twins, has had three knee surgeries since joining the program. Playing for the first time this season, he appeared in eight games and finished with 8 tackles and a sack.
