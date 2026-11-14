UW-Michigan State Kickoff Delayed

With travel delays preventing the University of Washington football team from arriving at a decent hour in the Midwest, the Huskies' Saturday afternoon game with Michigan State has been moved back 75 minutes to a 2:30 p.m. PT kickoff in East Lansing.

The game, originally scheduled for 1:15 p.m., will still be shown on the Big Ten Network, with no other football games overlapping into the cable channel's later TV time slots.

A nationwide FAA ground stop kept the Huskies from leaving on their chartered flight from Boeing Field for six-plus hours, sending the players back to campus by bus to wait out the long delay.

With the rearranged schedule and air travel restored at 5:15 p.m. PT, Jedd Fisch's team wasn't expected to arrive until 2:20 a.m. at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan.

🚨 KICKOFF UPDATE⁰Tomorrow’s game at Michigan State now kicks at 2:30 PM PT after Friday’s FAA ground stop.

➡️ https://t.co/rRHwFrvu7H pic.twitter.com/DKDTsjzBPW — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 14, 2026

Other schools affected by the FAA shutdown either took chartered busses to their football games or planned to fly early on Saturday to reach their destinations.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

In a season full of nonstop injuries, poor performance and costly penalties, the Huskies (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) could ill afford to have something else go wrong this fall.

With a lack of sleep or in dealing with jet lag, the UW could be at a decided disadvantage in facing last-place Michigan State (3-6, 1-5).

The Huskies will have ready-made excuses if this one doesn't go well.

Fisch's football team wasn't the only UW athletic entry affected by the flight shutdown and forced to scramble to play a weekend game with a new starting time.

The Husky basketball team (2-0) had its Saturday game at Utah (3-0) -- its first road game of the season -- rescheduled from its 4 p.m. tipoff that day to Sunday morning at 11 a.m. That game still will be telecast on ESPN+.