Washington Provides Sneak Peek of 2021 Uniforms

It's been a year since the University of Washington officially severed ties with Nike, making Adidas the official supplier of football uniforms and shoes. The unboxing of the uniforms and cleats has begun for the 2021 football season.

The UW showed off the cleat portion of the new football shoes that are reminiscent of the purple chrome helmet previously worn. Those helmets were treated to mixed reviews.

Some traditionalists weren't thrilled with the purple chrome helmet when players wore them against California in 2017 in the "Purple Out" game. Others liked them.

The new shoes stand to have more fans.

"I think that the players and fans will love this iteration of the cleats," Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin said. "Although the bottom of the cleats will rarely be visible to the viewers I think people will appreciate the sleek, edginess of the design."

The purple-chromed cleats are a charcoal upper hightop with a three Adidas' white strips on top of a black lower front. The hightop portion is sleek with cloth rather than metal eyelets.

The UW is entering the second season of a 10-year, $110 million agreement with the manufacturer. The first shipment for 2021 arrived on June 15th.

The white cleat, pictured above in a recent tweet, is a more traditional all-white base with the new royal purple that Adidas unveiled last season.

It's unknown if there will be any fundamental changes to the uniforms. Yet there is speculation that a one-off uniform could be available for a home game this coming season.