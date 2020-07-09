Washington Provides Sneak Peek of 2021 Uniforms

HuskyMaven
It's been a year since the University of Washington officially severed ties with Nike, making Adidas the official supplier of football uniforms and shoes. The unboxing of the uniforms and cleats has begun for the 2021 football season. 

The UW showed off the cleat portion of the new football shoes that are reminiscent of the purple chrome helmet previously worn. Those helmets were treated to mixed reviews. 

Some traditionalists weren't thrilled with the purple chrome helmet when players wore them against California in 2017 in the "Purple Out" game. Others liked them.

The new shoes stand to have more fans.

"I think that the players and fans will love this iteration of the cleats," Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Kaila Olin said. "Although the bottom of the cleats will rarely be visible to the viewers I think people will appreciate the sleek, edginess of the design."

The purple-chromed cleats are a charcoal upper hightop with a three Adidas' white strips on top of a black lower front.  The hightop portion is sleek with cloth rather than metal eyelets.  

The UW is entering the second season of a 10-year, $110 million agreement with the manufacturer.  The first shipment for 2021  arrived on June 15th.

The white cleat, pictured above in a recent tweet, is a more traditional all-white base with the new royal purple that Adidas unveiled last season.  

It's unknown if there will be any fundamental changes to the uniforms. Yet there is speculation that a one-off uniform could be available for a home game this coming season.  

Dynamic Duos: UW Has Benefitted From a Connection Similar to Huard-to-Tinae

The Huskies' recruiting class of 2021 features a quarterback and one of his favorite receivers. This sort of connection isn't new to Washington. The others have paid big dividends.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

What in the World: Sixkiller Finally Got His Pro Football Shot in Hawaii

In 1975, the once prolific University of Washington quarterback finally got paid to throw a football. He joined the short-lived WFL. It was fun while it lasted.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Behind the Numbers: Shaping Washington's 2021 Recruiting Class

The Huskies are nearly two-thirds of the way through the 2021 recruiting cycle. We break it down numerically.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

It's Time for Osborne to go Airborne in Husky Offense

The touted pass-catcher has just one reception in two seasons at the University of Washington. It's make-or-break time.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

What Does A Successful Husky Football Season Look Like? We talk about it

With the 2020 season (hopefully) approaching, it's time to look ahead at what a successful season will look like for the University of Washington football program.

Kaila Olin

by

TianaCole

UW and All of College Football Faced with Play, Delay or No Play

Recent COVID-19 spikes nationwide have NCAA leaders mulling worst-case scenarios for a fall football season. The situation is ominous.

Dan Raley

Former Husky Guard Justin Dentmon Has Still Got Game

The former University of Washington player has turned up in The Basketball Tournament, a 24-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament in the Midwest.

Dan Raley

by

JoeyBoiHowYouDoin

Jacob Sirmon Changes Number, Hopes Good Things Come to Him with New Look

Washington's sophomore quarterback reverts to his old high school number as he pursues the Husky starting job. He wasn't the only one to switch.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Need a Lift? Mateaki, Hardluck Husky Turned Trainer, Can Take You Places

Former University of Washington defensive lineman got injured, caught up in the darkest era of Husky football and came out OK.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Class of 2021: Washington Cornerback Target Chance Tucker is All Business

The California defensive-back prospect knows all about the UW football team and business school while he gives the school serious consideration. With 21 offers to date, will he give his pledge to the Huskies?

Tiana Cole

by

SI Mike Martin