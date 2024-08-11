Wayne, Lynch Together Make a Move for UW Playing Time
Everyone across the college football landscape echoes how much the University of Washington offense needs a lot of work, especially after the Huskies replaced all 11 starters following their CFP national championship game appearance.
What the outside observers don't realize is how good the reconfigured UW defense eventually might become, with several roster additions beginning to poke their heads out and provide added firepower to a potentially promising group.
Foremost, much-anticipated edge rusher Zach Durfee, who has just five Sugar Bowl plays to his name at the UW, has been cleared for full duty again after suffering a spring ball-ending elbow injury and having surgery.
"Durfee is a game-changer," coach Jedd Fisch said memorably on Saturday night. "He's a fantastic football player. We're really excited we've got him healthy and playing."
Montana State transfer Sebastian Valdez stands to give the Huskies their strongest defensive tackle in a half-dozen seasons and a corresponding push, an encouraging development considering they coughed up 303 yards rushing to Michigan their last time out -- with Valdez watching as a spectator in Houston.
In the secondary, Arizona transfer Ephesians Prysock, with his longish 6-foot-4, 193-pound frame, promises to make UW pass coverage entertaining to say the least.
Add to those newcomers a pair of rising edge rushers in Jayden Wayne and Deshawn Lynch, transfers from Miami and Sacramento State, respectively, who often were paired together during Saturday night's extended scrimmage and have begun to make a move for playing time. They seem to be motivating each other to make things happen.
"I think they feed off each other because they're both new and they became close friends," Fisch said.
In particular, the play of Wayne, the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder from Tacoma, Washington, who played in eight games for Miami and started the Pinstripe Bowl in 2023 as a freshman, drew Fisch's attention on Saturday night.
"They're big bodies," the coach said. "I think Jayden Wayne showed up a bunch today. i saw him make some plays in the screen game, which is really impressive. He's strong and big."
The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Lynch is even bigger, if not rangier. He started 13 games for his Big Sky team in 2023 as a sophomore. He has showed the ability to get upfield in coming off the edge.
"They're just more and more comfortable," Fisch said, already envisioning extended use for this defensive twosome. "Those guys can play outside and inside, which will give us a lot of flexibility."
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington