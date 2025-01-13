Inside The Huskies

Where the Huskies Stand in Transfer Portal Pick-Ups

One recruiting service ranks the UW fourth in the Big Ten in new acquisitions.

Dan Raley

Kansas State offensive tackle Carver Willis (77) is one of the UW's more celebrated portal pick-ups.
Kansas State offensive tackle Carver Willis (77) is one of the UW's more celebrated portal pick-ups. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

It hardly seems like a fair trade, based on the numbers alone, with the University of Washington football team so far adding just 14 new players from the transfer portal while having 27 pack up and move on.

The difference is measured in starters -- Jedd Fisch's staff has picked up nine players who were first-teamers on a full-time basis this past season, compared to having just three regulars exit Montlake.

Consequently, the recruiting service On3 has positioned the Huskies in a lofty fourth place in its latest Big Ten transfer portal rankings, trailing only Michigan, Rutgers and Oregon.

At a much slower pace, Fisch continues to emulate Indiana's Curt Cignetti's portal recruitment of familiarity by enticing his former players to join him from Arizona, this time adding second-team All-Big 12 cornerback Tacario Davis, former All-Pac-12 linebacker Jacob Manu and 12-game starting edge rusher Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei previously of the Wildcats.

Imagine if that trio had come to Montlake this past season and joined the six veteran Wildcats who followed their coach right from the start?

The Huskies, of course, are far from done in remaking their roster for a second year of Fisch and Company. Another transfer portal window opens during spring football in which players will come and go once they see where they stand on the depth chart, with the current staff having a much better idea of what its needs are entering the 2025 season.

At this point, we're still not entirely convinced the UW has solved all of its manpower needs on each line. While Kansas State offensive tackle Carver Willis appears to be a ready-made player who could start wherever he wants for the Huskies, and the Hatchett brothers still carry considerable potential up front as physical players, Fisch's line might still be down at least one veteran starter to make it really effective.

On the other side of the ball, the Huskies have welcomed 6-foot-3, 340-pound Simote Pepa from Utah and 6-foot-3, 293-pound Anterio Thompson formerly of Western Michigan and Iowa to restock the defense line, but it's unclear if they're an upgrade over the graduating Sebastian Valdez and Jacob Bandes.

Fisch's defensive line wasn't able to jam up the inside effectively against the Big Ten's better teams and didn't put any pressure at all on Harrison Bailey, Louisville's emergency fill-in and little-used quarterback in the Sun Bowl. Again, most defenses in the postseason would have made the Cardinals pay dearly for relying on Bailey, hardly a mobile signal-caller.

As the Huskies go through their winter mat drills and try to take full advantage of their new $2 million weight room, expect the coaches to add at least another lineman on each side before they're done in the portal.

INCOMING UW PORTAL PLAYERS

Previous School

Xe'Ree Alexander, LB

UCF

Taariq Al-Uqdah, LB

Washington State

CJ Christian, S

Florida International

Johntay Cook, WR

Texas

Tacario Davis, CB

Arizona

Kade Eldridge, TE

USC

Geirean Hatchett, OL

Oklahoma

Ryan Kean, LS

Utah Tech

Jacob Manu, LB

Arizona

Alex McLaughlin, S

Northern Arizona

Simote Peta, DL

Utah

Anterio Thompson, DL

Western Michigan

Ta'ita'i Uigalelei, ER

Arizona

Carver Willis, OT

Kansas State

For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football