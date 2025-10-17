Williams-Underwood QB Duel Broken Down By Facts and Figures
At the Big House on Saturday, visitors will go room to room, looking to see how the other half lives.
Unlike last year, Michigan has a viable quarterback taking up residency in freshman Bryce Underwood, a local guy hailed as a program savior and the best signal-caller that Wolverines money can buy.
Washington will counter with Demond Williams, a sophomore who played in last year's game just long enough to throw a 37-yard trick pass from one sideline to the other in the Huskies' 27-17 victory in Montlake and is fast building a national reputation.
These young quarterbacks will be the center of attention when their teams meet in Ann Arbor on Saturday morning, at least to those watching from Seattle, at 9 a.m. Pacific Time and noon on site.
Some day, they might be serious Heisman Trophy candidates. This weekend, they simply will be head-to-head combatants for the first time, looking to further establish their promising football credentials.
Underwood, who earlier lost road games to Oklahoma and USC, will have all of the comforts of home available to him that the biggest crowd in the country at 107,601 can provide him.
Williams, outdueled by Ohio State's Julian Sayin in his only setback this season, is on the verge of becoming a household name, but he'll need to beat Michigan in Ann Arbor to do it right away.
While everyone else is comparing these guys by game stats, and that's fair, we'll do it by facts and other pertinent figures.
To begin, Willliams is 19, Underwood 18. They're 17 months apart, with the Michigan QB celebrating his birthday this past August 19.
Underwood wears No. 19, Williams No. 2.
At 6-foot-4 and 227 pounds, Underwood is five inches taller and 29 pounds heavier than his Husky counterpart.
Williams is swifter, runring a 4.4-second 40 yard dash to Underwood's 4.58, according to published reports.
Underwood commands $3 million a year in compensation, according to public accounts, while Williams, with no reporting available on this, is likely much closer to $1 million.
Williams originally was headed to the University of Arizona until the coaching change happened that sent Jedd Fisch to Washington -- right after Michigan beat the Huskies in the 2024 CFP national championship game.
Underwood was committed to LSU until Wolverines donors and boosters seriously started passing the hat to raise the necessary funding to keep the Detroit product home.
Williams has started eight games over two seasons and has a 5-3 overall record while Underwood is 4-2 overall, yet 3-0 in the Big House.
With left tackle Carver Willis and left guard John Mills out with injuries, Williams has a patched-together offensive line, particularly at left tackle, which is a risky proposition for playing in front of college football's biggest football gathering.
Each quarterback will work behind two O-line starters who opened the previous UW-Michigan game in senior left tackle Max McCree and junior right tackle Drew Azzopardi for the Huskies, and senior left guard Giovanni El-Hadi and senior center Greg Crippen for the Wolverines. Crippen made his first college start against the UW in 2024.
As good as he is, Underwood is still a freshman quarterback feeling his way around the FBS landscape, while Williams has appeared in 19 games and has a pair of 4-touchdown passing efforts, including one coming in the Sun Bowl against Louisville.
Williams has thrown four more passes with 25 more completions than Underwood this season and has one fewer interception than his Wolverines opponent.
Williams has been sacked 16 times, 6 by Ohio State and 3 each by Maryland, Washington State and Colorado State, and Underwood has been dropped for 7 sacks, 2 each by USC and Oklahoma.
Underwood is coming off an 18-point road loss in Los Angeles while Williams shared in a 19-point home win over Rutgers in Montlake.
The bottom line: the Big House and a partisan crowd will make any Michigan quarterback feel real comfortable in the pocket and extremely hard to beat.
