Huskies Play the Name Game, Land Speedy Running Back
For running back Jordan Washington, the clues to making his football career work for him have been there all along.
He ran the ball for Jordan High School in Long Beach, California, and now he's committed to play for the University of Washington.
All he had to do was follow his name in going from one school to another, with a brief stop at Arizona. And he'll do it in a hurry.
On Sunday, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound speedster revealed on social media he will reunite with coach Jedd Fisch at the UW after previously signing with Fisch in Tucson, enrolling early and going through spring football with the Wildcats.
He becomes the third back Fisch has brought with him from Arizona, joining junior Jonah Coleman and freshman Adam Mohammed, who took part in the recently completed UW spring practice. He entered the transfer portal on April 25, visited Montlake over the weekend and he'll be back for fall camp.
This Washington is said to be the fastest of them all and maybe the swiftest Husky runner since Beno Bryant, another Los Angeles-area running back, played for the Huskies on their 1991 national championship team and beyond.
This newcomer is a track man who finished second in the 100-meter dash in the California state meet as a junior He has a personal best of 10.31 seconds in the 100 and a 4.4 time when running the football 40.
In three seasons, Washington rushed for 3,024 yards and 38 touchdowns for Jordan High, caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards and 9 scores, returned a pair of kickoffs for TDs and ran back an interception for a score.
As his stats would indicate, he had the ability to go the distance at any time. In a game against Compton as a senior, Washington touched the football seven times in a 46-20 victory and scored five times.
