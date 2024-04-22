Huskies Pick Up Another Big Body for OL in Logan Sagapolu
The University of Washington football team has settled on a second big body from the transfer portal for its offensive line in 6-foot-2, 340-pound Logan Sagapolu, who announced on Monday on social media that he has committed to the Huskies.
An offensive guard and center, Sagapolu played the past two seasons at Miami after spending two at Oregon, coached by Mario Cristobal throughout at both schools. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Sagapolu visited Montlake on Saturday with his parents and met with Jedd Fisch's coaching staff. His father, Tavita, is a high school football coach.
Dealing with nagging injuries, he's appeared in 9 games in his college career, all at Miami, and started just once at offensive guard against Virginia Tech in 2022.
Sagapolu joins 6-foot-2, 320-pound D'Angalo Titialii from Portland State as reinforcements for a UW offensive line that's in the process of replacing all five starters who were in the lineup for the run to the CFP national championship game against Michigan. Titialii committed to the Huskies last Thursday after attending practice.
These are a pair of incoming players who could turn out to be matching starting offensive guards for the UW.
Sagapolu came to Oregon as a 3-star recruit from Skybridge High School in Lehi, Utah, which is 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, but not until serving a Latter Day Saints mission in Hawaii. He chose the Ducks over Nebraska, BYU, Virginia, Washington State, Utah, Hawaii and pre-Fisch Arizona.
