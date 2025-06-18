Dejounte Murray Reflects on Seattle Street Past Once More
Every so often, Dejounte Murray, the former University of Washington basketball player turned NBA headliner, offers another glimpse of his life on the Seattle streets, this time while appearing on the Pivot Podcast.
The 6-foot-4 guard for the New Orleans Pelicans previously mentioned how he used to run with urban gangs in the city's south end. He told how he was in and out of juvenile detention.
This time, Murray got reflective on the fate of some of those friends or acquaintances -- mentioning how they're in prison serving 20- to 80-year sentences or a worse fate -- in comparison to how his life has turned out.
"They're in prison. Some of them are dead," he said. "Why not me? What makes me so different than them. We were doing the same things."
The 6-foot-4 Murray, considered one of the NBA's more all-around playmakers, has been in the league for eight seasons, but tore an Achilles tendon this past winter and was done by January. He's in recovery.
In his podcast interview, he also mentioned how his mother was shot in the leg when he was an NBA rookie and his then San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn't want him returning to Seattle. So Popovich tried to make arrangements to move her from the Northwest to Texas, using his own financial resources.
"That sound like a dude that care about me and love me, right?" Murray said. "That's who Pop is."
Murray, who has shared how his mother had been in and out of prison, played just one winter of college basketball in Seattle, going one-and-done with Lorenzo Romar's Huskies in the 2015-16 season. He went to the Spurs with the 29th overall draft pick that summer.
He still communicates with some of the people from his past, unwilling to turn his back on those who didn't come out of the days gone past as well as he did.
"I don't party, I don't drink, I don't smoke," he said. "I know what I want. I got blessed with something that sounds impossible."
