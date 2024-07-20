Ex-Husky Dillon Patches Up Differences, Welcomes Bengals' Reward
Former University of Washington running back Corey Dillon never seemed to care much if you liked him or not. He usually carried a chip on his shoulder, had an explosive temperament and didn't much trust anyone.
Oh, but he could play football on all levels, setting records from Seattle to Ohio, from the NCAA ranks to the NFL.
This week, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that Dillon -- after the franchise and player were once estranged for more than two decades -- would be inducted this season along with nose tackle Tim Krumrie into their ring of honor.
All is forgiven now that Dillon is a middle-aged man, about to turn 50 in three months, an abrupt reversal for someone who was so angry with the Bengals he threw his equipment into the stands following his final game and forced them to trade him to the New England Patriots.
"I think time heals everything," Dillon said at a news conference. "We had our due process of healing in our different ways. It's been long enough. I don't think the antics outweighed the production on the field, you know what I mean? I think what I presented to the organization outweighed the little antics that went on."
For the Bengals, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Dillon broke the NFL rookie record for most rushing yards in a game with 246 against Tennessee in 1997, surpassing the previous standard of 237 held by Jim Brown. He followed up that moment by setting a new league mark for overall rushing yards in a game with 278 against Denver in 2000, erasing Walter Payton's record of 275.
At the UW, Dillon is known for having the most explosive 15 minutes of action in school history, rushing for 222 yards ands scoring on an 83-yard pass play in the first quarter of a 53-10 victory over outmatched San Jose State. He didn't re-enter the game after the opening quarter.
While playing violently and hot-tempered was part of his football make-up, Dillon, who lived in a Federal Way condo during the offseason early in his NFL career, once in a while let down his guard and revealed a softer side.
He clearly wanted to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday and, as the now divorced father of three daughters, be able to share it with his family members.
"When I'm done, I will take my kids to Canton, Ohio," Dillon told me during a book interview. "I think that's everybody's dream, when they love the game, is to be the best if not be one of the best. I'd be lying if I didn't say it was a goal of mine. I want to be recognized as one of the best of my era."
First Cincinnati, and then maybe Canton.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington