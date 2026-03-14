Jaden McDaniels Has Been UW's Best NBA Player This Season

Jaden McDaniels might not realize it, but as far as former University of Washington basketball players in the NBA go, it's been him against the world at times.

He's one of just four ex-Huskies now drawing a paycheck at the game's highest level. He's the only one who's been able to play without interruption.

Of the others, Dejounte Murray and Matisse Thybulle only recently have returned from season-ending injuries suffered a year ago to resume their careers, while Isaiah Stewart can't stop from punching people and drawing lengthy suspensions.

That leaves just the 6-foot-9 McDaniels, now in his sixth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, to play on and turn in his best performance yet for his 41-26 team, currently sixth in the Western Conference standings.

The Federal Way, Washington, product, who played for the UW only as a freshman in 2020, has started 65 games this season and averages a career-best 14.7 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 42.2 behind the line.

The 6-foot-9 forward seems to have found a great comfort level as a pro basketball player.

“I think some of his growth as a player is just that, not living and dying with every shot that goes in or doesn't go in,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch recently told reporters. “He's just become way more confident in all aspects of his game as a result.”

Jaden McDaniels (3) dunks over the Los Angeles Clippers' Brook Lopez (11). | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

McDaniels, 25, has played in 431 NBA games now, starting 355 of them. He is appreciated for his all-around game, scoring only when needed rather than continually hoisting up shots. He does other things, too, such as getting named to the league's all-defensive second team in 2024.

A natural talent, he just lets the game dictate what he needs to do. He's rarely overtaxed in pulling minutes.

“That thought don’t ever really cross my mind, to pace myself throughout the game,” McDaniels told the Minnesota media. “I just be playing. If I get tired, I’ll ask to come out, which rarely happens, but I just be playing, bro. I don’t even think about it.”

He's scored 20 points or more in 16 games this season, with a high of 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday night, McDaniels turned in his usual showing in a 127-117 victory over the Golden State Warriors: 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 1 of 3 behind the line, with 4 rebounds, a block and a steal.

“I used to second-guess myself or think too much,” McDaniels said. “I learned when I think in the game, that’s when you start to mess up, turn the ball over, do silly stuff. So just staying in a flow state, kind of throughout the game.”

Said Finch: “He’s a basketball player. He’s not just a shooter, a scorer. There’s lots of things he can do for us."

Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes around Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) for a shot. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Of the other one-time Huskies, the 6-foot-4 Dejounte Murray, now in his ninth NBA season, played in just his eighth game this season on Friday night for the New Orleans Pelicans since tearing his Achilles heel 13 months ago and he was at his best.

In a 107-105 loss to the Houston Rockets, Murray scored 35 points by connecting on 14 of 18 shots, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and had 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Matisse Thybulle (4) waves his hand after making a 3-point shot against the Charlotte Hornets. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

On Friday, the 6-foot-5 Thybulle appeared in his 15th game of the season for the Portland Trailblazers since recovering from a thumb injury that required surgery. He had his typical outing in a 124-114 victory over the Utah Jazz, coming off the bench for 6 points and 4 steals in 15 minutes of action.

Then there's the angry-man Stewart. He more often than not is a reserve forward for the Pistons, who at 48-18 are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for having the NBA's second-best record behind Oklahoma City at 52-15.

76ers guard Cameron Payne (20) runs into Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) as he drives for a shot. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8 power forward, a six-year NBA vet who played one UW season alongside McDaniels, had his usual outing on Friday in a 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies: 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting with 4 rebounds.

Stewart has appeared in 55 games this season, starting 11 times, while missing seven outings for his part in a midseason brawl.