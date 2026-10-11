No City Limits: Boston Has His Way Against New York

It was Boston against New York.

The former University of Washington wide receiver would lose the game, but he won a Sunday fourth-quarter battle that continues to stamp him as one of the NFL's most impressive rookies anywhere this season.

Trailing 10-6 against the Jets, the Cleveland Browns needed some instant points so they sent Denzel Boston deep and it was no contest.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass-catcher sprinted to the end zone and reached over Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens, a six-year NFL vet who was three inches shorter, to haul in a 29-yard scoring strike from Deshaun Watson, good for a 12-10 lead with 6:15 left to play

Denzel Boston (12) holds up his touchdown catch against the Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns (3-2), however, couldn't protect their good fortune and gave up a late score and lost 17-12.

However, Boston did his part by catching 3 passes for 46 yards and his score among seven targeted throws.

For the season, the former Husky standout has 16 receptions for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns, with his longest catches going 46, 55 and 60 yards.

Boston was among a handful of former UW players who were visible on the latest NFL Sunday, with former Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. playing in the Sunday Night Football game shown nationally.

In New Orleans, ex-Husky cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted two passes to enable his Minnesota Vikings to take a 23-13 victory over the Saints.

With his team ahead 13-7 in the third quarter, Murphy stepped in front of a Tyler Shough pass at his own 49 and returned it 14 yards.

He picked off another Shough delivery in the fourth quarter with 2:56 left to play, coming up with the ball at his own 46 and getting pushed out of bounds.

Vikings and former UW cornerback Byron Murphy (7) intercepts a pass against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Murphy, it was his second two-interception outing as a pro, matching his 2021 effort against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his career, he now has 20 pass thefts for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Elsewhere around the league, one-time UW cornerback Tacario Davis and tight end Drew Sample had a tackle and a catch for 5 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' 31-24 victory in Miami.

In Green Bay, former Husky wide receiver Rome Odunze caught 3 balls for 40 yards in the Chicago Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers, with Odunze and his teammates obviously missing injured quarterback Caleb Williams.

Odunze has 17 catches for 273 yards and no scores so far this season.

In the Phoenix suburbs, former UW safety Budda Baker was at his best with a game-high 11 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit, but his Arizona Cardinals weren't very good, losing 45-21 to the Detroit Lions.

In Los Angeles, ex-Husky safety Elijah Molden finished second on his team with 7 tackles but he and the Chargers lost to the Denver Broncos 23-17.