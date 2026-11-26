Should anyone still question the toughness of the University of Washington football team, unable to get past the Huskies playing like pushovers in home losses to Minnesota, Iowa and Penn State, Jayden Limar did his best to dispel that notion against Indiana.

From the very beginning of the 27-24 overtime upset of the Hoosiers, the veteran running back was ready to rumble.

On the Huskies' fourth offensive snap of the game, Limar was the guy who took out two Indiana players with one block and made a third stumble from the pile-up residue to enable quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to get loose on a 65-yard touchdown sprint.

On his own 5-yard scoring run later in the quarter, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Limar served up a healthy stiff-arm to the face mask of Hoosiers cornerback Jamari Sharpe at the goal line, insuring that he got in for his six points.

His tough-guy approach not only helped bring down Indiana, it made his UW coach ponder what might have been had the rusher not missed six games with a dislocated elbow.

"I wish he never got hurt so we could see what it would have looked like all season long," Jedd Fisch opined.

What everyone will get a chance to witness on Saturday is Limar face his old team in the Oregon Ducks and how he responds to a relationship that apparently went sour, ended prematurely and brought him home to the Huskies.

The running back walked away from his former team after two rounds of the College Football Playoff and before a semifinal game against Indiana, which means something went sideways between them.

Limar previously has declined to explain the situation, but a well-placed source said a change in his financial arrangement with the Ducks abruptly ended things.

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Jayden Limar started at running back for the UW for the first time against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

So the Lake Stevens, Washington, product came north and returned to the neighborhood.

He scored on an 11-yard touchdown run in the opener against Washington State, but got hurt near the end of the game, missed nearly two months of the season and has appeared in four more contests, starting three times.

Often the Ducks' No. 3 back when he wasn't spot starting, Limar has been better in Montlake than expected in picking out holes, bouncing off defenders and leveling people with his blocking expertise.

"He breaks tackles, he runs hard," Fisch said. "We're very proud of him. We're proud of how he played."

Jayden Limar scores on a 5-yard run while delivering a stiff arm to Indiana's Jamari Sharpe. | Dave Sizer

After struggling to make much happen, the UW running attack fell into a better rhythm when Limar took over the primary rushing role. He gets upfield, even when it looks like nothing is there. He's been patient and physical at the same time.

He's probably made himself a more viable NFL prospect in a short amount of time, though he might consider taking up the Huskies on a fifth season to really enhance his pro football value.

Jayden Limar rushed for 66 yards against Penn State. | Dave Sizer

Fisch even allowed himself to make a heady comparison of this current Husky running back to a recent one, without saying the name Jonah Coleman out loud.

"We show him that guy who's now with the Broncos a lot," the Husky coach said. "We talk about what the scheme looks like and what you can do if you buy in fully."