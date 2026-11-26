Interviewed by CBS, Rome Odunze tightly gripped a turkey drumstick while describing what he and the Chicago Bears did to pull out a thrilling, last-second 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

The former University of Washington wide receiver had used those same trusty hands to haul in a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Caleb Williams over the final 7:20 of play -- including the game-winner, a 6-yarder, with just three seconds left.

It was the finest NFL moment for Odunze, who reached high in the right corner of the end zone with a defender all over him to make the final grab, get both feet in bounds and have the clutch play verified after a lengthy review process.

"The call was to go make a play," he said in speaking to CBS's Tracy Wolfson afterward. "We knew we needed a big one."

ROME ODUNZE IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😱



THE BEARS TAKE THE LEAD 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zsisFZqfAl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2026

Until then, the Bears (9-2) had never led in this classic duel of NFC North contenders, trailing the Lions (8-3) by as many as 11 midway through the fourth quarter. Detroit would have its six-game winning streak end.

Down 35-23, Odunze went one-on-one up the right sideline with Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and got behind the defender to catch a 41-yard scoring pass, diving into the end zone for the instant points.

It was Odunze's third two-TD game in his three seasons in the NFL, and second against the Lions, but those others came in blowout losses.

Caleb Williams & Rome Odunze respond with a 41-yard TD!



CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/lDSsRFgIR3 — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

In 2024, he caught 4- and 14-yard scoring passes in a 38-13 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area.

Last season, Odunze pulled in 28- and 6-yard scoring throws in a 52-21 setback to Detroit on the road.

He finished with 6 receptions for 87 yards against the Lions this time while Williams completed 30 off 44 passes for 345 yards and those two Odunze TDs.

Coming into this Thanksgiving match-up, Odunze had scored just once this season over 10 games.

Over 40 career games, 35 as a starter, the former UW standout now has NFL totals of 140 receptions for 2,055 yards and 12 TDs.

For the season, Odunze has 42 catches for 660 yards and 3 scores.

In four Husky seasons, the Las Vegas native finished with 92 catches for 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns before becoming a first-round draft pick, and the nine player selected overall, for the Bears in 2024.