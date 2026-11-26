Odunze Grabs Thanksgiving Day Spotlight with 2 TD Catches
Interviewed by CBS, Rome Odunze tightly gripped a turkey drumstick while describing what he and the Chicago Bears did to pull out a thrilling, last-second 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.
The former University of Washington wide receiver had used those same trusty hands to haul in a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Caleb Williams over the final 7:20 of play -- including the game-winner, a 6-yarder, with just three seconds left.
It was the finest NFL moment for Odunze, who reached high in the right corner of the end zone with a defender all over him to make the final grab, get both feet in bounds and have the clutch play verified after a lengthy review process.
"The call was to go make a play," he said in speaking to CBS's Tracy Wolfson afterward. "We knew we needed a big one."
Until then, the Bears (9-2) had never led in this classic duel of NFC North contenders, trailing the Lions (8-3) by as many as 11 midway through the fourth quarter. Detroit would have its six-game winning streak end.
Down 35-23, Odunze went one-on-one up the right sideline with Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and got behind the defender to catch a 41-yard scoring pass, diving into the end zone for the instant points.
It was Odunze's third two-TD game in his three seasons in the NFL, and second against the Lions, but those others came in blowout losses.
In 2024, he caught 4- and 14-yard scoring passes in a 38-13 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area.
Last season, Odunze pulled in 28- and 6-yard scoring throws in a 52-21 setback to Detroit on the road.
He finished with 6 receptions for 87 yards against the Lions this time while Williams completed 30 off 44 passes for 345 yards and those two Odunze TDs.
Coming into this Thanksgiving match-up, Odunze had scored just once this season over 10 games.
Over 40 career games, 35 as a starter, the former UW standout now has NFL totals of 140 receptions for 2,055 yards and 12 TDs.
For the season, Odunze has 42 catches for 660 yards and 3 scores.
In four Husky seasons, the Las Vegas native finished with 92 catches for 1,646 yards and 13 touchdowns before becoming a first-round draft pick, and the nine player selected overall, for the Bears in 2024.
Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.