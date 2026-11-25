On the second day of the Maui Invitational, the University of Washington basketball team found a way to close out an opponent. Like riding a big wave, though, it wasn't easy.

After blowing a 15-point lead and losing to BYU in the opener, the Huskies raced out to a 16-point advantage over Clemson, only this time they hung on for a 64-63 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Maybe they better pass on all of those surfing and paragliding opportunities from here on out at the beach. Put on some sun screen. Sit in the shade. Conserve their energy somehow.

This one still went down to the wire with the UW (5-1) needing Steele Venters to drop in a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining for the game-deciding points in order to survive a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Clemson guard Ace Buckner.

Nikola Dzepina topped the Huskies with 13 points, followed by LeJuan Watts with 12 and Lathan Sommerville with 10 in a well-distributed effort. Buckner of the Tigers (4-3) led all scorers with 20.

With the win, the UW moves into Wednesday's fifth-place game against either Colorado State or VCU that will tip off at 7 p.m. PT.

For the second consecutive game, Danny Sprinkle's guys came ready to play at the opening tip and built a huge lead. Yet on Monday against BYU, they let a full-court press get to them, tailed off in the closing minutes and lost 83-77.

In this one, the Huskies went up 29-13 and then held on for dear life as Clemson pushed them all the way to the end.

With 4:21 remaining, the UW led 60-50 after goal-tending was ruled on a Ryan Beasley lay-in attempt.

Yet Buckner scored three buckets in a row as the Tigers went on a 10-2 run, with forward Chase Thompson's lay-in pulling the ACC team within 62-60 with 57.5 seconds left to play.

The end wasn't very artistic. Huskies' Venters missed a 3-pointer with 40.3 seconds to go and Clemson forward Dallas Thomas shot an airball from behind the line with 9.2 on the clock.

All that was left was for Venters to hit his free throws and Buckner, a 6-foot-3 guard from Dallas, to drop in his trey as the final buzzer sounded and the Huskies had survived.

This was a ragged one at the outset with each team scoring only a bucket each over the first five-plus minutes of play.

The Huskies took control by outscoring Clemson 19-5 with everyone taking a turn at scoring. They had their first 16-point lead at 24-8 on Dzepina's deep 3-pointer and their last 16-point edge on Venters' 3-pointer good for a 29-13 lead.

The good news for Sprinkle's team is these guys seem to want to play together. However what's needed, after leading BYU by 15 and Clemson by 16, is more of a killer instinct.