Outside of Fractured Fibula, Ex-Husky Molden Had Great Year
We last saw Eliijah Molden riding off the football field on the back of a metal cart, three days after Christmas, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in obvious distress.
The former University of Washington nickelback turned Los Angeles Chargers cornerback fractured a fibula bone in his lower right leg during a 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots, costing him the final two games of the season, including a playoff encounter last week against the Houston Texans.
Yet all was not lost for this one-time Husky secondary mainstay, a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree and 2019 Las Vegas Bowl Defensive Player of the Game, who just experienced his finest NFL season of four in the league.
Taking note of his sudden career advancement, analytics leader Pro Football Focus singled out Molden as the Chargers' most improved player this past season.
Molden, who is originally from West Linn, Oregon, appeared in 15 games for the L.A. franchise, starting a dozen times, and he finished with 75 tackles, 3 interceptions and 7 pass break-ups -- all career high stats for him.
Following three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after joining them as a third-round draft pick, Molde went to the Chargers at the end of the preseason in a trade for a 2026 seventh-round selection.
He didn't give up a receiving touchdown all season and PFF noted how he graded out at 75.6 at his position while posting a 75.4 percent coverage grade.
While his season ended abruptly, Molden likely is dealing with an injury that won't prevent him from rejoining the Chargers for organized team activities, or OTAs, in May.
That is, providing he doesn't sign with someone else as a free agent with his NFL stock running at an all-time high after this past season.
