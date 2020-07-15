SI All-American watch list: 12 Washington Commits and 14 Key UW Targets Named

Washington has taken a big step forward in signing high-level talent, culminating in arguably one of its deepest classes in 2020. Under new coach Jimmy Lake, the Huskies have 13 committed prospects headlined by Sam Huard, considered an elite quarterback recruit.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Huard follows his father, Damon, and uncle, Brock, both eventual NFL quarterbacks, into the Washington program. The youngest Huard similarly is a pro-style quarterback and a left-handed thrower, the latter matching his uncle not his dad.

Huard is a natural draw for others, near and far, to follow him to the Huskies. His top Kennedy Catholic receiver Jabez Tinae committed in early July.

Listed below is the full breakdown of UW verbals and prime targets who are on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

Offense

QB Sam Huard/6-2, 175/Burien, Wash.

OT Robert Wyrsch/6-7, 270/Soquel, Calif.

ATH Caden Jumper/6-3, 245/Eatonville, Wash.

WR Jabez Tinae/6-1, 187/Burien, Wash.

RB Caleb Berry/6-2, 209/Lufkin, Texas

Defense

DT Voi Tuunufi/6-2, 280/Salt Lake City, Utah

DT Kuao Peihopa/6-3, 306/Honolulu, Hawaii

CB Zakhari Spears/6-2, 190/Los Angeles

WDE Maurice Heims/6-6, 235/Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

CB Dyson McCutcheon/5-10, 165/La Puente, Calif.

DT Siaosi Finau/6-3, 300/Renton, Wash.

LB Will Latu/ 6-2, 221/Spanaway, Wash.

TOP TARGETS

Offensive Targets:

WR Emeka Egbuka/6-1, 190/Steilacoom, Wash.

RB Camar Wheaton/5-11, 190/Garland, Texas

RB Byron Cardwell/6-0, 193/San Diego, Calif.

WR Junior Alexander/6-3, 189/Burien, Wash.

TE Brock Bowers/6-4, 205/Napa, Calif.

OT Nolan Rucci/ 6-8, 295/Lititz, Pa.

OT Kingsley Suamataia/6-5, 288/Orem,Utah

OG Owen Prentice/6-3, 290/Seattle

OG Josh Simmons/6-6, 280/San Diego, Calif.

Defensive Targets:

SDE JT Tuimoloau/6-4, 277/Sammamish, Wash.

WDE Logan Fano/6-4, 230/Spanish Fork, Uah

SDE Korey Foreman/6-4, 265/Corona, Calif.

ILB Ethan Calvert/6-3, 230/Westlake Village, Calif.

ILB Velltray Jefferson/6-4, 230/Fresno, Calif.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.