SI All-American Candidate Caleb Berry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Caleb Berry

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 209 pounds

School: Lufkin (Texas)

Committed to: Washington

Frame: Athletically built with good height and could add a few more pounds if wanted.

Athleticism: Long strides help separate from defenders. The ability to put a move on any defender, plant his foot and go. Has the ability to run around or over a defender. Sets up and uses blockers very well.

Instincts: shows he has the ability to see the defenders leverage, break them down, and make a move. Usually knows where he is on the field and will use speed and agility to get out of tough spots.

Polish: Would like to see more of a pocket given to the quarterback on hand-offs. Has a tendency of reaching out for the ball. Could also use some extra reps catching the ball out of the backfield and even possibly out of the slot position.

Bottom Line: Caleb Berry is a solid looking back. More of your balanced style. Intermediate frame with the ability to run around or through a defender. Once in college and certain weight and training factor in, Berry could be a very good back for the Huskies.