SI All-American Candidate Dyson McCutcheon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Dyson McCutcheon

Projected Position: Cornerback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

School: La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat

Committed to: Washington

Frame: Slender, with below-average size. Somewhat narrow across the upper body. Long, sinewy arms. Small, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Limited overall growth potential, but plenty of room for much-needed additional weight.

Athleticism: Very fluid. Quick feet; gets in and out of breaks with ease. Loose hips, ankles. Long-strider in the open field, with an above-average speed at worst. Plays faster than 11.74 100-meter dash suggests. Great leaper. Below-average strength, power.

Instincts: Blankets receivers one-on-one. Rarely falls behind, quickly recovers when he does; plants foot explodes toward the target. Capable of leaping interceptions and deflections. Keen sense of timing as the ball reaches the target. Dangerous open-field ball-carrier; can make multiple defenders miss, hit home runs.

Polish: Outstanding footwork and overall technique in coverage. Accomplished return man; could provide real value. Needs to add weight, strength to avoid being overwhelmed by Power-5 receivers.

Bottom Line: What McCutcheon, a double NFL legacy, lacks in size he ably compensates for with quickness, speed and technique. Likely best covering slot at the next level, though sticky enough to remain on outside. Projects as a surefire contributor for Washington, with starter upside. Potential impact return man, too.