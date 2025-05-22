Arizona Offensive Tackle Has UW Among Final 3
A little bit of Seattle will come to Collin Campbell and his Williams Field football team when he and his teammates open next season at home against Eastlake High School in the Phoenix suburbs.
After all of that is said and done, the University of Washington is hoping he'll reciprocate by moving to Montlake and playing his college football for the Huskies.
A 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle from the Class of 2026, Campbell from Gilbert, Arizona, has narrowed his final choices to Michigan State, Utah and Washington, setting upcoming visits with each one accordingly.
He'll tour Michigan State on May 30, go to Salt Lake City to meet with the Utes on June 6 and finish up with Jedd Fisch and the Huskies on June 13.
A 4-star recruit, he's the son of former Arizona State quarterback Steve Campbell, who was a back-up for the Sun Devils in 1995-98 and now coaches the Williams Field football team.
The attraction to the younger Campbell is his big and athletic frame that has a lot of room for him to put on a significant weight gain. He actually added 40 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons.
Campbell initially received a UW offer from line coach Michael Switzer on Feb. 5. Other schools recruiting him were Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and UCLA, among others.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Husky Roster Review: Beierly Went Through Testy UW Initiation
Where Coleman/Williams Rank in Big Ten as Backfield Tandem
Husky Roster Review: Manu Vows to Be Ready for Coming Season