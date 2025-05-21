Husky Roster Review: Beierly Went Through Rigorous QB Initiation
The first thing you noticed about freshman quarterback Ashton "Dash" Beierly during University of Washington spring football practice was his boldness, that he wasn't hesitant at all to venture into sacred ground, that a jersey is just a jersey.
He showed up for 15 practices in Montlake wearing No. 9 -- becoming the first signal-caller to pull on Michael Penix Jr.'s famed Husky shirt since the latter's near Heisman Trophy, near national championship season.
Beierly clearly knows he has big sleeves to fill someday.
For now, the first-year player and early enrollee from Southern California's vaunted Mater Dei schoolboy powerhouse was treated to Husky spring ball that regularly tested him and put him through a rigorous initiation process.
His first spring scrimmage snap drew a penalty and his second ended up as a dropped pass for junior receiver Kevin Green Jr.
Welcome to the show.
This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the Husky roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did this past spring and what to expect from them going forward.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Beierly went from the starter for arguably the nation's top high school football team to the Huskies' third-string QB behind Demond Williams Jr. and Kai Horton. Often he received a play here or a series there, getting summoned on to the field seemingly with no time think about it.
Yet his body language appeared to suggest that none of this was too much for him. If he messed up, he quickly moved on.
In practice No. 9, he threw one up for grabs and redshirt freshman defensive back Rahshawn Clark made him pay with an interception that he returned 50 yards for a score.
In the same practice, Beierly came right back and lobbed one for the end zone, where walk-on Luke Gayton made a stunning one-handed grab for a 10-yard touchdown.
Getting more comfortable as he went, he threw a 31-yard completion to freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright in the 10th practice and a 35-yard TD strike and a 29-yard completion to redshirt freshman wideout Justice Williams in practice No. 12.
To the end of spring ball, it was a mix of success and lessons learned in his UW indoctrination.
On his third play of the Spring Game, Beierly got a face full of defensive tackle Bryce Butler right as he let got of a pass, and freshman safety Rylon Dillard-Allen intercepted him a fluttering football and scored easily on a 30-yard runback.
Beierly, however, threw a 15-yard touchdown pass at the end to a wide-open Marcus Harris, his former Mater Dei teammate, and he closed out the spring on a positive note.
DASH BEIERLY FILE
What he's done: Beierly already showed himself to be cool under fire when he transferred from Chaparral High School well outside of Los Angeles to Mater Dei inside the metro area, and as a senior led the Monarchs to a 13-0 season and threw for 2,175 yards and 26 touchdowns against better competition.
Starter or not: Eventually. While he was certain to make freshman mistakes, Beierly acted like he belonged during 15 UW spring practices and likely someday will be elevated to the Huskies' No. 1 quarterback.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Huskies Offer Former NFL QB Donovan McNabb's Son
Husky Roster Review: Tacario Davis Wants It All