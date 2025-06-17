As He Teases UW, Givens Has Last Visit to Take, 7 Days to Decide
Tristian Givens has been unusually silent for a few days now after visiting Tennessee over the weekend.
No photos of the ebullient 5-star edge rusher out on a boat and taking in all the sights, and the Volunteers certainly can offer that experience with the Tennessee River coming to the edge of Neyland Stadium.
No images of interstate freeway signs pointing to Knoxville. like he did the week before with Seattle.
With seven days to go before the much heralded Givens chooses his college football destination, one has to think the radio silence has to be a good thing for Jedd Fisch's University of Washington recruiters who have made a big push to land the blue-chip pass rusher from Columbus, Georgia, and the Class of 2026.
Of course, Givens still has a weekend visit to take to Texas A&M, which has strategically positioned itself to woo him after all the others have given it their best shot.
He has set aside June 23 as his reveal date. Next Monday. A moment that could go a long way to giving one of his finalists -- USC, UW, Tennessee and A&M -- much more program momentum than it might have right now.
Who knows exactly what Givens is thinking, yet he teased UW football fans in a significant manner with his post of him in a purple uniform flanked by the Seattle waterfront with all of those freeway signs that seemed to connect him in western Georgia to the Northwest.
That came on the heels of him showing photos of doing the Husky dress-up thing and riding around what appeared to be Union Bay in someone's watercraft.
The UW already has a 5-star offensive lineman commit in Kodi Greene, which some would have considered enough of a bounty for this Montlake recruiting class. Then came 4-star receiver Mason James, Oklahoma's No. 1 player, pledging to the House of Fisch last week.
A Givens commitment to the Huskies would send their fan base through the upper deck roof if the 30-sack prospect does what he's been hinting at.
Just two months ago, Givens had announced his final four schools and the Huskies weren't one of them. They've since replaced Florida State in the mix. They've been working it hard.
It'll all come down to how persuasive can the Aggies be with all of the resources they have to tap. There's no guard rails here.
Yet the Huskies could provide Givens with something College State, with no large waterways anywhere near campus, doesn't have in big supply.
His own personal boat. Maybe a driver. Some life preservers. Dock space.
Just kidding.
Or maybe not.
Everybody has seven days to figure everything out.
