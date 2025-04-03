Back to a Reliable Source, Huskies Add German Player

6’10 🇩🇪 Hannes Steinbach has quickly become one of the best bigs in the BBL at just 18 years old



Hannes is averaging 14.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG in his past 5 games showcasing a tough motor, fantastic hands and overall high BBIQ



He also dominated Fiba U18 averaging 16 PPG and 13 RPG as… pic.twitter.com/cNJk12del5