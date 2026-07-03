Caden Jones Seemed UW-Bound All Along Until He Wasn't

Of the dozens of names that popped up during the University of Washington's ambitious 2027 football recruiting efforts, no one seemed more certain to choose Montlake than quarterback Caden Jones.

For two long years, the two-sport athlete from Crean Lutheran High School in the Los Angeles suburbs either stopped by the UW for a football visit, a photo op or a workout, that is when he wasn't hanging out in Alaska Airlines Arena with the basketball staff and contemplating spending his down time there.

Sometimes he wasn't in town for more than a few hours before he was whisked off to the airport and bound for a football camp or a basketball tournament multiple states away.

Jones posed for the always happy recruiting images with Jedd Fisch, Jimmie Dougherty, JP Losman, Danny Sprinkle and countless others.

Since July 2024, he held that rare dual UW scholarship offer for football and basketball. He did everything except line up an apartment overlooking the University District and find a new Seattle girl friend running through the athletic facilities.

Yet on Friday, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Jones revealed the news that he will play football, and perhaps basketball, for the University of Arizona.

Huh?

For those wondering what caused a disconnect between this long-time recruiting target and the UW, it likely came down to two words.

Blake Roskopf.

While the Huskies appeared to be totally comfortable in bringing in a pair of quarterbacks for this 2027 class, they first obtained a commitment from the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Roskopf, a 4-star prospect from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona. He was a priority.

In other words, they tried to have it all.

That might have stung a little for Jones, who in coming off a 3,044-yard, 30-touchdown passing performance as a junior, most certainly envisions himself as a No. 1 guy, even while holding onto 3-star recruiting status.

"I'm still looking for the best fit," Jones told Rivals in April.

Arizona currently doesn't have another QB commitment lined up for 2027.

Caden Jones shares a moment with the UW basketball staff. | UW

It didn't hurt that Jones' older brother, Carter, is a redshirt freshman linebacker in Tucson, but that probably wasn't a big deciding factor.

Yet he still seemed a UW possibility right up to his official visit on June 5, followed by ensuing trips to Baylor and Arizona. The Wildcats strategically got in on him last and offered up a persuasive sales pitch.

They no doubt informed him how he was their No. 1 guy.