Huskies Hold Family Reunion, Get Kennedy Commit

Lincoln Kennedy has done a lot for University of Washington football.

Thirty-eight years ago, he showed up as a 17-year-old and a 6-foot-7, 344-pound freshman from San Diego who by the time he was done had turned into a first-team All-American and a first-round NFL draft pick.

This extra-large Kennedy likewise was one of the integral pieces in bringing a modern-day national championship to the Huskies.

He was funny from the outset, especially when asked how he had gotten so big.

"Good baby food in the '70s," Lincoln quipped after his first Husky practice in August 1988.

On Wednesday, Kennedy did the Huskies one more favor -- he sent them the youngest of his four sons when Tye Kennedy announced he will play his college football in Montlake.

More baby food put to good use.

"They have a great plan for me," Tye Kennedy said on Rivals' recruiting show, seated next to his father. "They're building something really special."

Thus ended a customized recruitment that culminated with Tye and Lincoln recently pulling on purple and gold UW uniforms and taking the field together at Husky Stadium over a weekend visit.

It was marketing, or rather recruiting, genius.

Lincoln and Tye Kennedy share a UW recruiting visit moment. | UW

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Tye Kennedy will join the Huskies next year from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona, where he is a senior after coming off a 7-5 season in 2025 that ended up in the playoffs. He is the UW's 22nd pledge for the Class of 2023.

The UW made its initial pitch to young Kennedy in mid-November with a scholarship offer that was well-received by the legacy family lineman.

"After an amazing call with Michael Switzer, I am super excited to announce I have received a scholarship offer to Washington!" the Class of 2027 prospect posted. "I have the opportunity to continue my father's legacy at UW!"

Lincoln Kennedy played for the Huskies in1988-92. | UW

Tamarlane "Lincoln" Kennedy, the son of a Navy chief petty officer, initially arrived in town as a defensive tackle, expressing his youthful disdain for offense.

Yet his enormous size dictated that he would shift sides and become an offensive player.

"I think he's too big," the late coach Don James said back then. "He's got too much body fat."

In return, Lincolnn Kennedy quipped, "I thought they had guys bigger than me."

Apparently, he fed his son a different brand of baby food because Tye Kennedy carries a somewhat svelte frame that can gradually add muscle mass to his frame.

For the most part, this Kennedy selected the Huskies over Michigan, which is what his father did so long ago.

When it comes to the Kennedys, the Wovlerines continue to be a bridesmaid. Not only were they unable to sign either one, they lost the 1992 Rose Bowl to the UW that ensured a national championship for James and his players