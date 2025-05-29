Daniel Odom, Initially Offered By DeBoer's Staff, Has Weekend Montlake Visit
Twenty-one months ago, Daniel Odom received a scholarship offer from the University of Washington football program
He posted this on social media on September 28, 2023.
At the time, Odom was a sophomore wide receiver for SoCal high school powerhouse St. John Bosco and projected to become the No. 1 player in California for 2026.
Kalen DeBoer was the Husky football coach and JaMarcus Shephard was the receivers coach.
Linebacker Khmori House, for that matter, was Odom's Bosco teammate back then.
A lot has changed since, with DeBoer and Shephard going to Alabama and House coming to the UW and then leaving for North Carolina.
On top of that, Odom,committed to Oklahoma this past January.
While DeBoer, Shephard and House aren't coming back, the Huskies are still holding out hope they can convince the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Odom to flip from the Sooners and play in Montlake once he comes for an official visit this weekend.
As everyone knows across college football these days, scholarship commitments are about as binding as decades-old scotch tape in a scrapbook.
Odom presumably is in the final stretch of choosing his college football destination by taking visits to the UW this weekend, Florida State on June 6 and Oklahoma on June 20.
Previously, he entertained recruiting overtures from the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas and Tennessee.
Considered a 4-star prospect, Odom comes off a junior season in which he caught 45 passes for 682 yards and 5 touchdowns, this after a sophomore campaign of 36 receptions for 548 yards and 7 scores.
Let the weekend wining and dining begin.
