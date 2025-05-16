Everything's Big in Texas, Including this UW Recruit in Midland
Jedd Fisch said his University of Washington football team needed to get a lot bigger.
What he didn't say was the Huskies might be determined to build one the of biggest offensive lines the Big Ten has ever seen.
On Friday, UW offensive-line coach Michael Switzer paid a visit to 6-foot-4, 340-pound Pulelei'ite Primus from Midland, Texas -- which is located right in the West Texas heart of the Permian Basin and an area that served as the inspiration for Friday Night Lights, the best-selling book, movie and TV show.
Fictional coach Eric Taylor and make-believe fullback Tim Riggins gladly would have welcomed the oversized Primus, known as "Prime," to the made-up Dillon High Panthers.
Instead, Primus is as real as they come, a huge kid from the Class of 2026 and a 3-star prospect from an 8-4 Midland High Bullldogs team who is now entertaining nearly two dozen offers.
The Huskies offered him on March 20 and will entertain him in Mountlake on June 20-22.
They face plenty of competition to land the big guy with Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Missouri, Arkansas, Texas Tech, TCU, USC among his other suitors. Even Baylor, recently sending former UW defensive-line coach Inoke Breckterfield in to meet him, is after him.
Primus is the son of the late Stan Primus, an offensive tackle for Temple who passed away when his kid was 4.
Besides his thick body, the attraction to Primus is he plays all five offensive positions, including center, which is a future slot the UW needs to fill at some point.
Picture him anchoring a future Husky line that might include current freshmen linemen flanking him in John Mills, Champ Taulealea and Jack Shaffer, all of whom supposedly showed up at the UW weighing 350 pounds or more.
They say everything's big in Texas. Bring this guy to Montlake, mix him with the others, and prepare to see the country tilt a little to the Northwest.
