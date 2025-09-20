Fit For A King: Huskies Get In Early, Offer 2028 Offensive Tackle
Let it be known that University of Washington football recruiters on Tuesday made their first real move on King Pitts, offering him a scholarship.
The significance of this is Pitts purportedly is the next big thing when it comes to national offensive-line recruits.
He's a 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, California, this after playing in 2024 for Kapa'a High on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and being named as a second-team all-state selection.
"We did a really nice job of recruiting this weekend," UW coach Jedd Fisch said at the beginning of the week.
Pitts is just a sophomore, Class of 2028, probably not shaving just yet.
That means he's someone with three schoolboy seasons left to complete before he heads off to college.
Pitts also is a teen still learning now to play the recruiting game, with media outlets recently reporting he had committed to Texas, forcing him to offer an immediate denial. Hey, it's still really early for anyone his age and with his skill set to be finalizing things.
"I'd like to announce that my recruitment is still 100 percent open and that I have not committed to a school yet," he wrote on social media. "I was misunderstood and things that have been reported do not reflect my intentions. I plan on taking my time with my recruitment before reaching such a big life decision."
According to his 247Sports recruiting profile, Pitts has accumulated 21 scholarship offers so far, with Oklahoma, Oregon, North Carolina, LSU, USC, Arizona State and Florida State among his other solicitors.
He's rated by that website as the No. 56 prospect for 2028 overall and the No. 7 offensive tackle nationally in his class.
Yet if he's not a college blocker, Pitts will show up as an edge rusher or tight end, positions he intends to play at Cardinal Newman this season. The attraction to him is are the countless career paths he could take.
He's run a 4.8-second 40-yard dash while carrying all of that bulk, which makes all of these position options possible.
The kid named King still has three years to figure it all out, to be treated like royalty.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: