Greene Turns Purple as Huskies Flip Oregon Commit
It had to feel like old home week for Kodi Greene when he wandered through this past Saturday's University of Washington football practice.
He saw Dash Beierly, his most recent quarterback at Southern California powerhouse Mater Dei High School, taking Husky snaps.
On the defensive side, his older brother Kayden Greene received plays in the weekend scrimmage as a UW walk-on safety.
He also had to be impressed by the gigantic freshmen offensive linemen running around in purple jerseys and, in the end, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound Greene decided he had to be one of them in the near future.
On Thursday, Greene, originally a Seattle-area recruit, notified everyone involved he has flipped his commitment from Oregon to the UW -- which had to be a stunning development for the Ducks, who never let the Huskies forget how they took Josh Conerly Jr. out of Seattle and made him a potential first-round NFL draft pick.
A 4-star recruit and considered a top 5 player at his position nationally, Greene committed to Oregon last August 12, which was a big setback at the time for Jedd Fisch's Husky coaching staff.
This time, Fisch posted his trademark "Singing in the Rain" video, which had been dormant for the longest time, to signify that something big had happened for his program.
While Greene maintained he was all set to play in Eugene, Texas, USC and Washington each kept the pressure on in ensuing months.
From Seattle's suburbs, he played his sophomore season of high school ball for Eastside Catholic High School and built an immediate reputation.
To enhance his recruiting visibility, he transferred to Mater Dei, the top program in California, for the 2024 season and earned offensive-line MVP honors in the Trinity League while helping the Monarchs finish 13-0.
He is the second Mater Dei player from the Class of 2026 to commit to the Huskies, joining 3-star cornerback CJ Lavender, who's originally from Victorville, California.
