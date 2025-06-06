Hoping for Hall of Famer: UW Offers Kid Named Canton
A lot of football players enter the game dreaming of winding up in Canton.
Immortalized as a Hall of Famer in that Ohio city.
Dressed up in a mustard-colored jacket.
Then there's 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle Jamarios Canton, who's letting everyone find their way to him.
This young Texan is one of the. bright young faces -- with a big body -- increasingly showing up on the recruiting circuit.
On Thursday, the University of Washington's Michael Switzer made him a scholarship offer.
Canton reportedly is just 15.
Runs the 40 in a lumbering 4.95 seconds.
He hails from the East Texas town of Center, population 5,163, which is 65 miles from Shreveport, La.
After starting at right tackle for an 8-3 Center High team that made the 4A playoffs, Canton will move to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, to make sure everyone sees him this coming season.
He holds other offers from Florida, Houston, Memphis, Nebraska, Ole Miss, SMU, Texas A&M, TCU, Texas Tech and UTSA.
Canton has a full schedule of summer camp visits that will take him to Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU, in that order, through mid June.
The attraction to him is electric athleticism on his big-body frame. He made the Center High varsity basketball team this past winter. See the video below to check out his dunking ability.
Canton to Canton?
At such a young age, he seems to understand what's possible for him.
"Ready to show the world I'm the top of my class," he posted on social media.
