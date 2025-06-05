Texas 2027 Receiver Already Has 42 Offers, With UW Among Them
Trenton Yancey better watch out or he's liable to get a big head.
Wrapping up his sophomore year of high school in the Dallas metro area, the wide receiver holds a whopping 42 college football scholarship offers, including one from the University of Washington.
That might be a record for a kid coming out of his 10th-grade year.
If you are Jedd Fisch or any other coach trying to speak with him direct, good luck.
The kid might need a switchboard operator to handle all of his incoming calls.
Yancey, who doesn't resemble any of the characters from Friday Night Lights, whether it be the movie or the TV series, is a creation all to his own self.
In a promo shot, he's shown sitting on a throne wearing shades and chains, which could mean he has expensive tastes.
Batten down the NIL accounts because Yancey might be looking for a good-sized incentive to come to your school.
He's a 6-foot, 180-pound pass-catcher who plays for Duncanville, which is one of those Texas schoolboy football powerhouses, with this one located southwest of Dallas.
Yancey comes off a 30-catch, 450-yard, 7-touchdown showing for the 13-1 Panthers, who lost 36-34 to eventual state champion North Crowley in the 6A semifinals.
Again, that's Duncanville Panthers, not Dillon Panthers.
Yancey changed schools after spending his freshman year at Arlington's Lamar High School, but saw his numbers dip almost in half by moving up. In 2023, he caught 59 balls for 814 yards and 5 scores for a 4-6 team.
Regardless of numbers, he's still considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 22 player nationally in his Class of 2027.
The Huskies offered Yancey during spring football a year ago and, while they've been fairly aggressive going after players well away from Seattle, there doesn't seem to be any real sort of connection between him the the UW.
But it's early yet. The beauty of Yancey, considering how young he is, is how many scholarship offers can this guy run up before it's time to go off to college.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Huskies Land on 2027 Florida Running Back's Early Top 10
Husky Roster Review: UW Has Become More Reliant on Deven Bryant