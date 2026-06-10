How A Future UW Defense Might Look Using Only 2027 Recruits

As the University of Washington football program puts together its 2027 recruiting class, the basis for a capable defensive unit for the future is beginning to take shape -- as a group, maybe aiming for a 2029 installation.

Of the Huskies' 18 overall commitments so far, 10 of them are pegged for the defense, just one fewer than a starting lineup.

This group is heavy on a front seven, still working on defensive backs. Note that three of the 10 defenders played only partial 2025 seasons as juniors because of injury or transferring.

This UW recruiting emphasis no doubt is meant to keep defensive coordinator Ryan Walters happy and creative by providing him with plenty of playmakers to establish more of a defensive mindset in Montlake.

If he had to put together a future starting lineup primarily using these guys, the following is what it might look like with some obvious lineup holes, such as needing another safety and one more cornerback.

ER -- CHAZ GRAY

This New Jersey pass rusher, on Tuesday becoming the latest player on either side of the ball to pledge to the UW, is one of four 4-star defenders coming in. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder, who's versatile enough athlete to play basketball, comes off a junior season at St. Joseph Regional High in which he finished with 40 tackles, among them 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, for a 10-2 team.

Isala Wily-Ava has committed to the Huskies from St. John Bosco. | Bosco

DT -- TEVITA NONU

As the state of Washington's top overall player for this past season, Nonu was named first-team All-State and first-team All-Metro as both a defensive tackle and an offensive guard, not to mention Metro Offensive Lineman of the Year and a 4-star recruit. He received all of these accolades in spite of playing in only five games for 3A state champion and 13-1 O'Dea High because of a shoulder injury.

DT -- JON IOANE

A one-time fill-in quarterback for Tustin High in Southern California, the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Ioane is a full-time defender now. This past season, Ioane finished with 50 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 4 sacks, and added 3 pass break-ups, a forced fumble and 21 quarterback hurries as a 4-star player for a 9-2 team. He's an extremely physical player.

Jon Ioane (9) is a rugged looking player from Tustin High in SoCal. | Tustin

ER -- MATAMATAGI UIAGALELEI

This 6-foot-3, 240-pound pass rusher follows his older brother and the graduated Ta'ita'i Uiaagalelei to Montlake, though he'll line up on the outside whereas his sibling was a 13-game starter at defensive tackle for the Huskies. For an 8-3 Mater Dei team, the 3-star recruit appeared in nine games for his SoCal team and finished with 28 tackles, among them 6.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.

LB -- ISAIAH LEILUA

Hoping he's the next Jacob Manu, Jedd Fisch's recruiters hold a commitment from this latest linebacker from Southern California's Servite High. The 3-star player has 185 career tackles in 29 games compared to Manu's career totals of 179 tackles over 30 games. Leilua was limited to six outings in 2025 because of a shoulder injury and ended up with 27 tackles for a 6-5 team.

The Coach twins share a recruiting moment with Jedd Fisch and Brian Odom. | UW

LB -- ETHAN COACH OR JUSTIN COACH

The UW picked up the Coach twins from St. John Bosco High in the Los Angeles area and they're hard to differentiate. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Justin finished with more tackles, 36 to his brother's 17, but 6-foot-3, 205-pound Ethan has more scholarship offers, 14 to his sibling's 9, for a 9-2 team. Teams such as Michigan, UCLA and BYU were willing to take both of the 3-star recruits..

LB -- TITUS OSTERMAN

Idaho's No. 1 player for 2027 finished this past season with 96 tackles, 167 over two seasons, for Kimberly High School. Demonstrating his athleticism, Osterman completed 41 of 74 passes for 659 yards and 7 touchdowns, rushed 47 times for 185 yards and 3 TDs and caught 37 passes for 396 yards and 5 scores. His team finished 8-4 and lost in the 4A state championship game.

CB -- MAURICE WILLIAMS

Williams played in just four games because of transfer-related reasons and injuries and had 8 pass break-ups for a Graham-Kapowsin team that won three 4A playoff games before losing to Lake Stevens 44-35. As a sophomore in 2024, he played for Yelm High. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, he fits the mold of the long cornerback the UW favors.

S --ISALA WILY-ASA

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Wily-Ava is the Huskies' third player from St. John Bosco, joining the Coach twins. Wily-Ava first drew widespread attention to himself as a Bosco sophomore when he piled up 72 tackles and a school-record 7 interceptions, plus 4 pass break-ups. This past season, the 4-star prospect had 40 tackles and an interception and a PBU.