How the National Recruiting Services Ranked the Huskies
Many college football coaches simply don't acknowledge such things as recruiting rankings, figuring the guys who assemble those lists don't know half as much as their people do when it comes to judging high school talent.
However, Jedd Fisch fully embraces them, especially if his University of Washington efforts are singled out in a meaningful way.
Early on in his time in Montlake, he recited Pro Football Focus numbers during a news conference one day and drew amused looks from media members who had not heard other Husky football coaches do this sort of thing.
On Wednesday, Fisch cited ESPN for labeling his 29-player collection of talent as the nation's No. 16 class and then offered some perspective regarding this placement.
"This is the first top 20 recruiting class we've had since COVID," the coach said. "We're in a situation now that we're really matching the kind of recruiting classes coach [Chris] Petersen signed in 2019 and 2018, and we're looking forward to building off that and, as I've said before, continung to use this year as our foundation and get better every year after that."
ESPN gave the Huskies their highest ranking among all of the recruiting services, with 247Sports pegging the UW No. 22 in its national assessment and Rivals and On3 each putting Fisch's recruiting haul at No. 24.
Certainly it was the largest UW recruiting class in recent memory as Fisch continues to rebuild a roster that was gutted a year ago basically by the coaching change and an older team graduating several prominent players.
CLASS OF 2025 UW RECRUITS
Ramonz Adams, CB, 6-1, 175, 3 stars
Bastrip HS, Bastrip, Texas
Deji Ajose, WR, 6-2, 200, 3 stars
Bishop O'Dowd HS, Oakland, Calif.
Dash Beierly, QB, 6-1, 215, 3 stars
Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.
Quaid Carr, RB, 5-11, 185, 3 stars
Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.
D'Aryhian Clemons, CB, 6-0,185, 3 stars
Spanaway Lake HS, Spanaway, Wash.
Lowen Coleman-Brusa, OT, 6-4, 300, 3 stars
Kennedy Catholic HS, Burien, Wash.
Rylon Dillard-Allen, CB, 6-0, 180, 4 stars
Mountain Pointe HS, Phoenix, Ariz.
Jonathan Epperson, LB, 6-0, 215, 4 stars
Auburn Riverside HS, Auburn, Wash.
Jake Flores, OG, 6-6, 295, 3 stars
JSerra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
Marcus Harris, WR, 6-1 185, 4 stars
Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.
Devin Hyde, ER, 6-5, 250, 3 stars
Menlo-Atherton HS, East Palo Alto, Calif.
Peter Langi, OG, 6-5, 330, 3 stars
Archbishop Riordan HS, San Francisco, Calif.
Chris Lawson, WR, 6-1, 175, 4 stars
Archbishop Riordan HS, San Francisco, Calif.
Dominic Macon, DT, 6-3, 315, 3 stars
Nelson HS, Happy Valley, Oregon
Julian McMahan, RB, 6-2, 230, 3 stars
Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.
Treston McMillan, QB, 6-0, 200, 3 stars
Mililani HS, Miliiani, Hawaii
John Mills, OT, 6-6, 320, 3 stars
St. Ignatius HS, San Francisco, Calif.
Baron Naone, TE, 6-3, 235, 4 stars
West Linn HS, West Linn, Oregon
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, 6-3, 225, 4 stars
Bethel HS, Spanaway, Wash.
Dezmen Roebuck, WR, 5-11, 175, 3 stars
Marana HS, Marana, Ariz.
Dylan Robinson, CB, 6-3, 195, 4 stars
Bonita HS, La Verne, Calif.
Donovan Robinson, LB, 6-3, 220, 3 stars
Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.
Victor Sanchez-Hernandez, 6-6, 250, 3 stars
Kamiak HS, Mukilteo, Wash.
Jack Shaffer, OT, 6-6, 325, 3 stars
Bismarck HS, Bismarck, N.D.
Austin Simmons, TE, 6-5, 220, 3 stars
West Albany HS, Albany, Oregon
Caleb Smith, ER, 6-5, 260, 3 stars
Parker HS, Montgomery, Ala.
Champ Taulealea, OG, 6-5, 330, 4 stars
Valley Christian HS, San Jose, Calif.
Raiden Vines-Bright, WR, 6-1, 190, 3 stars
IMG, Bradenton, Fla.
Dusty Zimmer, P, 6-5, 230, no rating
Adelaide, Australia
Of the 29 who signed with the UW, they hail from 10 different states and Australia. Seventeen were offensive players, among them six linemen and five wide receivers, and three of them came from San Francisco.
The Huskies added two sets of high school teammates in quarterback Ashton "Dash" Beierly and his top receiver Marcus Harris from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, and in wide receiver Chris Lawson and offensive lineman Peter Langi from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco. They also picked up two Robinsons, cornerback Dylan from La Verne, California, and linebacker Donovan from Chicago.
Eight were considered 4-star prospects, with linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale from Spanaway, Washington, rated the highest at No. 126 by ESPN was among the nation's recruits and one of six UW signees among its top 300.
Harris was chosen at No. 138 by ESPN, Dylan Robinson at No. 175, Lawson at No. 235, offensive lineman Champ Taulealea from San Jose, California, at No. 289 and cornerback Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen from Phoenix at No. 300.
