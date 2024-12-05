Inside The Huskies

How the National Recruiting Services Ranked the Huskies

The UW turned up inside everyone's top 25 listing.

Dan Raley

Dash Beierly and Marcus Harris are Mater Dei High School teammates ready to do it all over again at the UW.
Many college football coaches simply don't acknowledge such things as recruiting rankings, figuring the guys who assemble those lists don't know half as much as their people do when it comes to judging high school talent.

However, Jedd Fisch fully embraces them, especially if his University of Washington efforts are singled out in a meaningful way.

Early on in his time in Montlake, he recited Pro Football Focus numbers during a news conference one day and drew amused looks from media members who had not heard other Husky football coaches do this sort of thing.

On Wednesday, Fisch cited ESPN for labeling his 29-player collection of talent as the nation's No. 16 class and then offered some perspective regarding this placement.

"This is the first top 20 recruiting class we've had since COVID," the coach said. "We're in a situation now that we're really matching the kind of recruiting classes coach [Chris] Petersen signed in 2019 and 2018, and we're looking forward to building off that and, as I've said before, continung to use this year as our foundation and get better every year after that."

ESPN gave the Huskies their highest ranking among all of the recruiting services, with 247Sports pegging the UW No. 22 in its national assessment and Rivals and On3 each putting Fisch's recruiting haul at No. 24.

Certainly it was the largest UW recruiting class in recent memory as Fisch continues to rebuild a roster that was gutted a year ago basically by the coaching change and an older team graduating several prominent players.

CLASS OF 2025 UW RECRUITS

Ramonz Adams, CB, 6-1, 175, 3 stars

Bastrip HS, Bastrip, Texas

Deji Ajose, WR, 6-2, 200, 3 stars

Bishop O'Dowd HS, Oakland, Calif.

Dash Beierly, QB, 6-1, 215, 3 stars

Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.

Quaid Carr, RB, 5-11, 185, 3 stars

Servite HS, Anaheim, Calif.

D'Aryhian Clemons, CB, 6-0,185, 3 stars

Spanaway Lake HS, Spanaway, Wash.

Lowen Coleman-Brusa, OT, 6-4, 300, 3 stars

Kennedy Catholic HS, Burien, Wash.

Rylon Dillard-Allen, CB, 6-0, 180, 4 stars

Mountain Pointe HS, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jonathan Epperson, LB, 6-0, 215, 4 stars

Auburn Riverside HS, Auburn, Wash.

Jake Flores, OG, 6-6, 295, 3 stars

JSerra Catholic HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Marcus Harris, WR, 6-1 185, 4 stars

Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.

Devin Hyde, ER, 6-5, 250, 3 stars

Menlo-Atherton HS, East Palo Alto, Calif.

Peter Langi, OG, 6-5, 330, 3 stars

Archbishop Riordan HS, San Francisco, Calif.

Chris Lawson, WR, 6-1, 175, 4 stars

Archbishop Riordan HS, San Francisco, Calif.

Dominic Macon, DT, 6-3, 315, 3 stars

Nelson HS, Happy Valley, Oregon

Julian McMahan, RB, 6-2, 230, 3 stars

Monte Vista HS, Danville, Calif.

Treston McMillan, QB, 6-0, 200, 3 stars

Mililani HS, Miliiani, Hawaii

John Mills, OT, 6-6, 320, 3 stars

St. Ignatius HS, San Francisco, Calif.

Baron Naone, TE, 6-3, 235, 4 stars

West Linn HS, West Linn, Oregon

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB, 6-3, 225, 4 stars

Bethel HS, Spanaway, Wash.

Dezmen Roebuck, WR, 5-11, 175, 3 stars

Marana HS, Marana, Ariz.

Dylan Robinson, CB, 6-3, 195, 4 stars

Bonita HS, La Verne, Calif.

Donovan Robinson, LB, 6-3, 220, 3 stars

Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill.

Victor Sanchez-Hernandez, 6-6, 250, 3 stars

Kamiak HS, Mukilteo, Wash.

Jack Shaffer, OT, 6-6, 325, 3 stars

Bismarck HS, Bismarck, N.D.

Austin Simmons, TE, 6-5, 220, 3 stars

West Albany HS, Albany, Oregon

Caleb Smith, ER, 6-5, 260, 3 stars

Parker HS, Montgomery, Ala.

Champ Taulealea, OG, 6-5, 330, 4 stars

Valley Christian HS, San Jose, Calif.

Raiden Vines-Bright, WR, 6-1, 190, 3 stars

IMG, Bradenton, Fla.

Dusty Zimmer, P, 6-5, 230, no rating

Adelaide, Australia

Of the 29 who signed with the UW, they hail from 10 different states and Australia. Seventeen were offensive players, among them six linemen and five wide receivers, and three of them came from San Francisco.

The Huskies added two sets of high school teammates in quarterback Ashton "Dash" Beierly and his top receiver Marcus Harris from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, and in wide receiver Chris Lawson and offensive lineman Peter Langi from Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco. They also picked up two Robinsons, cornerback Dylan from La Verne, California, and linebacker Donovan from Chicago.

Eight were considered 4-star prospects, with linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale from Spanaway, Washington, rated the highest at No. 126 by ESPN was among the nation's recruits and one of six UW signees among its top 300.

Harris was chosen at No. 138 by ESPN, Dylan Robinson at No. 175, Lawson at No. 235, offensive lineman Champ Taulealea from San Jose, California, at No. 289 and cornerback Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen from Phoenix at No. 300.

