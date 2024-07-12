Huskies Await Hawaii Safety's Decision, First of 4 Scheduled Recruiting Reveals
With outside temperatures cooling yet recruiting heating up again, the University of Washington football program finds itself waiting on four scheduled decisions, beginning with Aiden Manutai, a 6-foot-195-pound safety from Kahuku, Hawaii. On Friday at 3 p.m. PT, he will choose from among Arizona, California, Nebraska, Tennessee and the Huskies.
This Saturday, C.J. May, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound linebacker from Highland Home, Alabama, will pick either Auburn, Louisville, Syracuse or the UW at 11:30 a.m. PT.
Next Thursday at 2 p.m., 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver Dylan Robinson from La Verne, California, will choose from among Notre Dame, UCLA or the Huskies.
And on Friday, July 26, 5-foot-11, 165-pound safety Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen from Phoenix, will settle on a school from among Texas A&M, UCLA and the UW.
All are 4-star prospects except for Manutai, who is rated 3-star. He played for Kahuku High, Hawaii's state championship team that beat Mililani 21-19 in the final game to finish 12-2 and reverse a 28-21 midseason loss to the same team. Kini McMillan, who is committed to the UW, quarterbacks Mililani.
The Huskies hold 21 commitments so far, nine of whom are defensive players. They have one other safety in this group in 6-foot-3, 210-pound Donovan Robinson from Wilmette, Illinois, who is projected to convert to linebacker once he comes to Montlake.
Showing the expanding reach of UW football recruiting, Fisch's staff currently has commits from nine different states in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
