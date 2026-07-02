With 2 More Commits, Here's What's Left For UW Recruiting

When it came time for Gecova Doyal to reveal his college football destination on the Rivals network, it didn't happen.

All circuits were busy or there was some such complication.

Or Oregon possibly got wind of the outcome, and did something to jam the connection between the 4-star offensive lineman from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Washington, and the recruiting outfit's YouTube channel.

In the end, Doyal got his message out by pulling on a University of Washington shirt and baseball cap to relay his intentions against a grainy backdrop, with his big moment coming only minutes after Tye Kennedy, Lincoln's son, had disclosed a similar pro-Montlake decision a couple of states away in Arizona.

Within 20 minutes, the Huskies had cashed in on two more offensive linemen, both with fairly heady credentials, giving them 23 committed players in the Class of 2027, and seemingly a lot of program-building momemtum.

OK, so now what?

Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Basha High teammate Jake Hildebrand (74) sit hang together during a 2025 game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mainly, it appears that the UW would like to add another very large offensive lineman and perhaps a cornerback, and maybe call it good.

On Thursday, corner Evan Mack from Crean High School in the Los Angeles area will decide from among Arizona, Arizona State and the UW.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Mack is a 3-star coverage guy who comes off a junior season in which he finished with 49 tackles, 2 interceptions and 10 pass break-ups for a 10-1 Crean team that made the playoffs.

If he's not the guy, the Huskies reportedly are still in the mix for IMG corner Censere Gaylord, a 4-star recruit who ha posted that his football choices are down to Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and the UW.

Then there's also that big guy from Demond Williams Jr.'s alma mater Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, who needs to make a decision.

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Read: https://t.co/s1lwnPc2Ks pic.twitter.com/kkiMwMRVNU — Rivals (@Rivals) July 1, 2026

The last word coming from 6-foot-5, 340-pound Dajohn Yarborough and relayed earlier this week told how he simply couldn't decide what to do in choosing from among California, Florida State, Mississippi State and the UW. His decision is supposed to be revealed on July 11.

Somebody should alert him to the fact that Kennedy and Doyal are now pledged to the Huskies, along with 4-star offensive lineman Reis Russell from Colorado, and his addition would give the UW the makings of a fairly stout line for the future.

The Huskies methodically have picked up a dozen 4-star players, which is more than half of their total haul.

They have seven players committed from California and five each from Arizona and Washington, which means they've got the West Coast covered.

They have four wide receivers and four linebackers coming, and it's four offensive linemen providing Yarborough settles on the UW.