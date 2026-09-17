Huskies Brush Up Against Young Arizona RB With Offer

It seems every day as if the University of Washington football team has a new running back story line.

An injured rusher times three.

Four tailback starters in the past five games over two seasons.

A freshman starter just last weekend.

On Monday, the Husky backfield update was a scholarship offer made to one Dylan Brush, an extra young ball-carrier talent from Arizona.

A sophomore from the Class of 2029, he's a 5-foot-11, 180-pound sprinter who likes to run over people. He plays in Scottsdale for the Horizon High Huskies, the same school that sent kicker Grady Gross to the UW.

Brush opened this season with head-turning outings of 131 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns against Cactus High and 235 yards and 4 scores against Verrado.

At such a tender age, this recruit just keeps making things happen.

In 2025, he began the season with Horizon's freshman team and was promoted to the varsity after picking up 413 yards and 8 touchdowns in four outings.

Once in the top Horizon High lineup, Brush settled in and rushed 101 times for 902 yards and 8 touchdowns over 13 appearances, giving him a tireless 17 football outings during last season. In terms of a regular workload, that's how the NFL guys do it.

Yet he's been making up for lost time. As an eighth-grader in 2024, he broke his foot and didn't play any sports at all, which includes track, one of his favorite endeavors.

With his speed, how could he not be a sprinter when healthy?

Last spring, Brush ran 100 meters in10.86 seconds at the Arizona state track finals.

He's also a decathlete, competing in 10 different events.

"Just getting better, quicker, faster, and getting more athletic and staying in shape," he said in a local interview of using track to make himself a more complete football player.

He's no secret either.

Brush received his first scholarship offer from Arizona in January 2025.

He toured Arizona State on Sept. 7 and Georgia just last weekend.

Fisch and the Huskies, always partial to desert talent, made their move on him with an offer to begin the week.

Over the next several months, they'll no doubt have plenty of interaction.

As the UW will share from personal experience, you just can't have too many running backs these days.