Huskies Chase Elite Speed With Offer to Vegas Two-Way Player
While Jedd Fisch has spoken repeatedly about making his previously undersized University of Washington football team a lot heavier, speed has never been an issue for the Huskies since he set up shop in Montlake.
He arrived with a pair of fleet-footed freshmen in quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and running back Jordan Washington, both sprinters who reputedly run in the 4.4-second range over 40 yards.
If that wasn't fast enough, Fisch''s Husky recruiters have singled out a player from Las Vegas who's even faster, by offering a scholarship on Friday to Andres "Dre" Pollard, a two-way player pegged for cornerback if the UW can land him.
His here-to-there credentials are impeccable.
As a sophomore from Clark High School, the 6-foot, 175-pound Pollard won the Nevada 4A 100-meter dash in a blistering 10.7 seconds.
And, yes, he's been able to translate that gift into football prowess, with schools such as the UW now just catching on to him in the camp circuit.
If people still need a football metric, Pollard runs 40 yards in a blink-of-the-eye 4.37 seconds.
Clark uses him as a running back, wide receiver and corner.
He finished his junior year with a 5-6 Chargers team with 1,847 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns.
Broken down, Pollard rushed 54 times for 707 yards and 8 scores, averaging a whopping 13.1 yards per carry, with a long TD run of 92 yards.
As a receiver, he caught 35 passes for 568 yards and 4 scores.
For good measure, he returned 2 kickoffs and a punt for touchdowns.
The Huskies see a defensive back in Pollard, who finished with 32 tackles and an interception, with secondary coach John Richardson and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters tagged by him in his social-media post revealing the UW offer.
He also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, Minnesota, Stanford and others.
As they say, you can't coach fast. It's a bonus to have someone as swift as Dre Pollard join your roster and just turn him loose on the football field.
