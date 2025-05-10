Huskies In Pursuit of Arizona Twins, Makes One's Final List
If it seems as if there are two Niko Jandreaus, people aren't imagining things.
He has a twin brother, Beau, which lends to the confusion.
Yet in a year's time, this Jandreau, a 3-star safety recruit from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, also has greatly transformed his body, going from 169 pounds to a much more filled-out 194 on his 6-foot-1 frame.
Two Nikos, for sure.
Yet he's made it easier for the University of Washington football program to tell him and his sibling apart.
He's the one who this week narrowed his college choices to Georgia Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma, USC and Washington.
That's not to say his brother, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker and similarly a 3-star prospect, isn't interested in coming to the UW, as well. In fact, Beau has Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, USC and the Huskies among his many choices, though he hasn't publicly narrowed things down yet.
Niko Jandreau is the one who missed half of last season with an injury for his 10-2 Hamilton team and returned to play when it didn't seem likely. Niko is a little more intriguing because he's a big defensive back already while his sibling still needs to grow into a linebacker body.
These siblings, who toured the UW on April 7 and will return on May 30 for an official visit, haven't made it mandatory for them that they have to play college football together.
"We're trying to do what's best for us," Niko Jandreau told a recruiting website of the brothers sticking together. "It's not an end-all, be-all."
Of course, the UW has made itself a welcoming place when it comes to bringing pairs of brothers to Montlake for football, with the Hatchetts, the Parker twins, the Colman-Brusas and the Greenes either in the lineup, in school or on the way.
