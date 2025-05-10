Texas A&M Commit Lines Up Visits Elsewhere, Including UW
On December 28, Madden Williams committed to the Texas A&M football team and remarked that Aggies had everything he needs.
Four and a half months later, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver from St. John Bosco High School in the Los Angeles area remains committed to Mike Elko's program, yet last weekend he visited Arizona State.
In three weeks, according to multiple recruiting websites, he will tour the University of Washington.
Then it's on to USC on June 13, followed by a final look the following weekend ... at A&M.
There are no rules when it comes to college football recruiting these days, even as coaches nationwide call for guard rails to be installed, especially in securing players.
Williams could be simply auctioning off his 4-star recruiting skills with this post-commitment flurry of travel, which is well within his rights if that's what he's doing.
He comes off a junior season in which he caught 56 passes for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns, this after turning in a sophomore year in which he hauled in 42 balls for 496 yards and 5 scores for his school in Bellflower, California.
The attraction to Williams is he can get out and run, reportedly 4.5 seconds over 40 yards.
The concern is can you win with him or anyone else who can't seem to decide what he's going to do other than play the system now in place?
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Arizona Recruit Has Huskies Among Final 5 Choices
Husky Roster Review: It's Demond Williams Jr.'s Show