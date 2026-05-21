Huskies Still Hoping to Land Four 4-Star Offensive Linemen

Ten weeks ago, University of Washington offensive-line coaches Michael Switzer and Mike Brewster had four extra-large 4-star recruits gathered in the same room in Montlake, posing for photos, getting to know each other, sharing in Husky Junior Day activities.

They should have locked the door and never let them out.

As it stands, Reis Russell, Colorado's No. 1 line recruit, has committed to the Huskies since that time while the others in Gecova Doyal, Dajohn Yarborough and Lincoln Mageo are still sifting through their offers, maybe flipping coins, still undecided and recruitable.

Switzer and Brewster's ultimate daydream is to have all four of these 2027 prospects coming out of stances together at the UW, opening gaping holes across the Big Ten.

While the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Russell is on board with this idea, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound Yarborough from Chandler, Arizona, recently announced he will pick from among California, Florida State, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Washington on June 27.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Mageo from Oceanside, California, has visited Arizona and Utah, and has trips slated to Michigan (June 5), Texas (June 12) and the UW (June 19).

The latest news comes from Doyal, the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder from Puyallup, Washington, who has narrowed his choices to Oregon, UCLA, Utah and the Huskies, according to Rivals' Brandon Huffman.

Doyal, as the local kid among these behemoths, likely is feeling a lot of pressure to stay home. Yet he's kept his options open by attending football camps at Texas and Texas A&M and by visiting Alabama, Tennessee, USC and UCLA.

He now has only West Coast schools among his finalists, so his geographic preference has been made clear.

Rivals predicts that Oregon has an edge in landing Doyal over the other three schools, with the Huskies coming in second.

The website similarly has forecast that Mageo will choose Michigan over Washington, and that Yarborough will select Cal over the Huskies.

If the Huskies could land Russell and one other, that would be a fairly successful offensive-line intake for them.

Should they pick up three of these guys, the UW could stand to really gloat about it.

Reel in all four, and the Huskies might want to demand an immediate Top 10 recruiting ranking as that would be an absolute coup.

It looks like these three undecided linemen are going to take things down to the wire to the end of June, so the UW still has a chance at picking up all four.