Huskies Draw Commitment from Oakland Speedster
A year ago, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff notably went for size to restock the University of Washington football program and brought in multiple extra beefy linemen.
This time, speed is the common denominator for the Huskies, who on Sunday received a commitment from extra swift Rahsjon Duncan, a cornerback and wide receiver from Oakland's McClymonds High School.
Duncan represents the sixth player out of 20 UW commits so far who could line up for them in the secondary.
He's certainly one of the fasted pledges, regardless of where he plays: he reportedly runs 100 meters in 10.8 seconds.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Duncan, a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026, chose the Huskies over Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA.
The UW got in late on this California product, offering him on June 10 and then having him come to Seattle for an official visit 10 days later.
For a 10-5 McClymonds High team, Duncan as a cornerback came up with 3 interceptions, 5 pass break-ups and 2 forced fumbles last fall.
He also got free on offense for 38 receptions for 794 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Warriors.
The Huskies still are waiting on the recruiting decision of yet another defensive back in elite corner Davon Benjamin, a 4-star prospect from the Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California. He will reveal on August 2 whether he will play for Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas or Washington.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: