Huskies Find Two Colman-Brusa Brothers Are Better Than One
Following Friday night's University of Washington spring football game, one could have put money on Derek Colman-Brusa committing to the Huskies right then and there.
A couple of hours following the two-hour competition, in a near empty parking lot, Colman-Brusa and his family members, including his brother Lowen, an incoming Husky freshman, gathered outside Husky Stadium and took photos, tossed a football and genuinely seemed to be enjoying themselves long into the night.
It was hard to imagine the 4-star defensive lineman not totally enamored with the Montlake setting at that moment. As it turns out, he was.
On Sunday night, the 6-foot-5, 267-pound Brusa from suburban Seattle's Kennedy Catholic High School -- wanted by schools such as Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Tennessee and USC -- committed to the Huskies, enhancing an already promising recruiting class.
The UW landed the No. 1 player in the state for 2026.
Brother Lowen Colman Brusa, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman, is a 3-star prospect who will report to the UW this summer.
The younger sibling must play another high school season, though some might argue that's not fair for the other guys.
This Colman-Brusa mixes a fascinating blend of quickness and powerful hands that make him capable of playing either edge rusher or down lineman.
He comes off a junior season in which he finished with 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for an 11-1 team.
He was even better for the most part as a sophomore by piling up 75 tackles, 19 TFLs and 14 sacks for Kennedy Catholic.
Colman-Brusa now gives the UW three players rated among the best at their position for 2026, joining 5-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene, locally produced but playing for Mater Dei High in the Los Angeles area, and 4-star quarterback Derek Zammit from New Jersey.
