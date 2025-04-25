Huskies Forecast to Pull Commitment from SoCal Edge Rusher
Anthony Jones has been seen mugging in a photo with Georgia coach Kirby Smart. Smiling into the lens with William Inge, the former Washington co-defensive coordinator and now Tennessee linebackers coach.
And, after receiving an offer from Michigan, Jones called it his dream school.
Amid all of this high-profile recruiting give and take, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound edge rusher from Crean Luthern High School in Southern California will push aside all those blue bloods and commit to the Huskies, according to On3.
The recruiting website is forecasting that Jones, a 4-star prospect, will commit to the UW before too long.
In February, Jones narrowed his list of college choices to Tennessee, UCLA and Washington, dealing with people holding Husky connections at each stop.
Former Husky player and coach Ikaika Malloe is the Bruins' defensive coordinator while Inge is just 16 months removed from his time in Montlake.
Jones no doubt is talking regularly with Huskies' defensive-line coach Jason Kaufusi during this stage of his recruitment.
Jones is scheduled to take an official UW visit on May 30, this after coming to Seattle for Junior Day activities in early March.
The attraction to him is his ready-made size combined with his playmaking abiliities. For a 9-3 Crean Lutheran team as a junior, Jones finished with 54 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and an interception. He has 15.5 sacks over two seasons.
With the Huskies drawing commitments from 5-star offensive lineman Kodi Greene who plays for Mater Dei High in SoCal and 4-star quarterback Derek Zammit from New Jersey, they're off to strong start in this recruiting cycle. A 4-star edge rusher from the Los Angeles area would go a long way to boosting the UW national recruiting ranking.
