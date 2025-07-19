Inside The Huskies

Huskies Gain Commitment from Illinois Wide Receiver

Blaise LaVista comes off a 60-catch, 1,447-yard, 24-touchdown junior season.

Dan Raley

Wide receiver Blaise LaVista has committed to the UW.
The University of Washington football team continues to comb the Midwest for talent, which would seem only natural for a Big Ten entry, by gaining a Saturday commitment from Illinois wide receiver Blaise LaVista.

In this case, the Huskies pick up a speedy player with big numbers whose only Power 4 offer was from Montlake.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound LaVista's other scholarship options, mostly from Mid-American Conference schools, are Akron, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Marshall, Toledo and Western Michigan, according to his recruiting profile. He received a UW offer on July 1.

Meantime, LaVista has changed high schools, transferring from 6A Libertyville, north of Chicago, to 8A state powerhouse Lincoln-Way East, which is south of the city. Seventy miles separate these schools.

He'll form a new passing combination with Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams, who's committed to USC. Previously, he was on the receiving end of balls thrown by former Libertyville signal-caller Quinn Schambow, now at Oklahoma State.

LaVista comes off a 60-catch, 1,447-yard and 24-touchdown junior season for a 9-2 Libertyville team. As a sophomore, he caught 47 passes for 1,091 yards and 15 scores.

‘‘I came from someone that could sling the hell out of it, and I think they are very similar," he told the Chicago Sun-Times of Williams and Schambow. ‘‘ Luckily, me and Jonas have had long enough where timing isn’t really that much of a problem. And I think actual plays, getting that stuff down has been the big thing. It took maybe a month or two, and now we’re right there. We’re clicking.”

LaVista changed schools in January, with his father moving the two of them into the Lincoln-Way East school district, he told the Sun-Times. His new football team is coming off a 12-1 season and has lost just two regular-season games in the past seven years.

He is the Huskies' 19th committed player during the 2026 recruiting cycle and third wide receiver.

