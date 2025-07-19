Huskies Gain Commitment from Illinois Wide Receiver
The University of Washington football team continues to comb the Midwest for talent, which would seem only natural for a Big Ten entry, by gaining a Saturday commitment from Illinois wide receiver Blaise LaVista.
In this case, the Huskies pick up a speedy player with big numbers whose only Power 4 offer was from Montlake.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound LaVista's other scholarship options, mostly from Mid-American Conference schools, are Akron, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Marshall, Toledo and Western Michigan, according to his recruiting profile. He received a UW offer on July 1.
Meantime, LaVista has changed high schools, transferring from 6A Libertyville, north of Chicago, to 8A state powerhouse Lincoln-Way East, which is south of the city. Seventy miles separate these schools.
He'll form a new passing combination with Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams, who's committed to USC. Previously, he was on the receiving end of balls thrown by former Libertyville signal-caller Quinn Schambow, now at Oklahoma State.
LaVista comes off a 60-catch, 1,447-yard and 24-touchdown junior season for a 9-2 Libertyville team. As a sophomore, he caught 47 passes for 1,091 yards and 15 scores.
‘‘I came from someone that could sling the hell out of it, and I think they are very similar," he told the Chicago Sun-Times of Williams and Schambow. ‘‘ Luckily, me and Jonas have had long enough where timing isn’t really that much of a problem. And I think actual plays, getting that stuff down has been the big thing. It took maybe a month or two, and now we’re right there. We’re clicking.”
LaVista changed schools in January, with his father moving the two of them into the Lincoln-Way East school district, he told the Sun-Times. His new football team is coming off a 12-1 season and has lost just two regular-season games in the past seven years.
He is the Huskies' 19th committed player during the 2026 recruiting cycle and third wide receiver.
