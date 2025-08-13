Huskies Get Early Start In Pursuit of Recruit Named Steeler
On an unofficial visit to University of Washington spring football practice, Kai Wesley was more noticeable than most recruits because he stood 6-foot-7 and had hair dyed as bright blond as one could imagine.
While the 3-star tight end from Orem, Utah, earlier was in attendance for the UW-Michigan game and later took an official visit in June, Wesley didn't see what he was looking for in Montlake and committed to Baylor.
However, on each of these Northwest sojourns, he was accompanied by his younger brother, Steeler Wesley, who is yet another tight end from Orem High School for the Class of 2028, has a 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame just beginning to fill out and might be persuaded to play his college ball in Seattle.
This past week, young Wesley, just 15, posted that he has four offers -- Arkansas, Baylor, Oregon and Washington.
Just wondering: Is his unique first name any indication of where he wants his football career to end up?
The Huskies offered Steeler Wesley this past April while they were still adamantly pursuing the older brother.
If nothing else, Jedd Fisch's staff is getting an early start in the recruitment of this Wesley, looking for different results.
This past season, the Wesleys played for a 9-3 Orem team. Kai finished with 18 catches for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns.
According to online stats, Kai and Steeler matched each other with a solitary 15-yard catch in a 35-27 victory over West High in November -- which apparently was the younger Wesley's only varsity catch as a freshman.
This summer, the younger Wesley has been making the rounds of football camps everywhere as he prepares to play one more high school season with his older brother.
They're two of a quartet of siblings in their family or, as their father Tika Wesley likes to say, he's "the dad of four crazies."
Steeler Wesley appears devoted to matching or exceeding his brother's recruitment. Kai Wesley ended up choosing Baylor over Boise State, Colorado State, Florida State and Washington.
This latest Wesley has posted on social media how he's recently shared in 5:30 a.m. workouts in scenic Orem, which is surrounded by the Wasatch Mountains and located north of Provo, home to BYU.
It will be interesting to see if Steeler Wesley, who is two inches shorter and 35 pounds lighter than his Baylor-bound brother, surpasses him in size.
And, of course, whether or not he goes a different college football direction than Kai Wesley and chooses the Big Ten over the Big 12 and others.
