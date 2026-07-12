Huskies Go 1-for-3 in Saturday Commits As OL Picks Michigan

For the University of Washington football team, it went one for three.

On a busy Saturday of 2027 national recruiting decisions shown on Youtube, a cornerback said yes to the Huskies, while a pair of offensive linemen passed on Montlake.

The big boys who said no thanks included Lincoln Mageo, who was last up and picked Michigan over Utah and Jedd Fisch's team.

Mageo's college destination was no real surprise as the 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle from Oceanside, California, seemed to have made it a forgone conclusion over the past month that he was headed to the Wolverines.

In fact, he canceled his UW official visit nearly a month ago, which wasn't a good sign at all for Fisch and Company.

Saturday began promising enough for the Huskies when 4-star cornerback Censere Gaylord from IMG Academy and originally from Mission Hills, California, picked them over Georgia and Georgia Tech.

They next watched as 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive guard Dajohn Yarborough from Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, and originally from Minnesota selected California over Florida State, Mississippi State and the Huskies.

Mageo's YouTube announcement came an hour later than scheduled with no ready explanation, though it was possible there might have been some late recruiting taking place.

Mageo from Oceanside High School was one of four featured O-lineman targets early on for the UW in a group that also consisted of Reis Russell of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Gecova Doyal from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Washington, and Yarborough.

Russell, Doyal and Mageo each were deemed 4-star recruits, while Yarborough carried the label of that as a 3-star prospect.

Fisch's staff led by offensive-line coach Michael Switzer had all four of these players attend Husky Junior Day in March and posed them together for weekend photos while envisioning landing the entire group.

Yet in the end, Mageo and Yarborough went with other options.

The UW later added 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive lineman Tye Kennedy from Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona, beating out Michigan for the son of Lincoln Kennedy, a legendary Huskies player for Don James' Montlake teams of the 1990s.

The Huskies currently have 24 overall commitments for the Class of 2027 and conceivably could add another.

Yet it's possible they might be close to being done for this recruiting cycle.