Huskies Trying To Go Coast to Coast For Another Corner

It's 3,129 miles from Bradenton, Florida, to Montlake.

Censere Gaylord has suggested this coast to coast journey is possible for him, with the 4-star cornerback from IMG Academy on the Gulf Coast recently revealing he will choose his college football destination on July 11 from among Georgia, Georgia Tech and Washington.

Gaylord represents that second high-end corner in the Class of 2027 who so far has eluded the Huskies, with a handful of other coverage guys going elsewhere, including Evan Mack of Crean Lutheran in the Los Angeles area who last week chose Arizona over the UW.

In Florida, Gaylord stands to be that rare talent who spends three full seasons fully engaged at football-centric IMG, which is basically an all-star team of nationwide players, this after playing his freshman year at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California.

The Huskies have a chance here because of the corner's longstanding relationship with UW defensive-backs coach John Richardson.

"I've known J-Rich since eighth grade and I know he can make me the best man I can be on and off the field," Gaylord told Rivals.



NEW: Top247 CB Censere Gaylord, the top uncommitted player in Florida, has set his decision date for July 11



Three finalists. One program surging at the right moment. Full breakdown inside.



Intel: https://t.co/6SjBG1tGSx pic.twitter.com/vlqjZPWnJd — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) July 5, 2026

He could become the third IMG player in as many years to pledge to the UW, following fellow defensive back Ksani Jiles and wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, though the latter since has transferred to his hometown Arizona State.

Similar to Jiles and Vines-Bright, Gaylord is a West Coast guy who went to Florida o prove he could play with perennially the best players at the high school level.

Cornerback Censere Gaylord is shown at a 2024 IMG football practice. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 6-foot, 170-pound Gaylord visited the UW on June 5 and toured Georgia the following weekend.

He currently holds 32 scholarship offers.

Censere Gaylord has come up with a pick-6 in each of his first three high school seasons. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He emerges from a 2025 IMG season in which he had 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, 5 pass break-ups and 4 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, for a 9-0 team that was ranked No. 1 in Florida and seventh nationally.

As a sophomore, he finished with 12 tackles, a TFL, 5 PBUs and 3 interceptions, returning one for a score.

Gaylord knows his way to the end zone on defense. He's come up with a pick-six in each of his three high school seasons, including at Bishop Alemany, which is located north of Los Angeles in the suburbs.

His interception touchdowns each have gone long distance, in order, covering 105, 82 and 95 yards.

The Huskies currently have 23 commits for the Class of 2027, including another cornerback in 3-star prospect Maurice Williams from Graham-Kapowsin High School in Graham, Washington.