Huskies Make Late Run at Baylor Wide Receiver Commit

#AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_KC84 I am blessed and honored to receive my 34th D1 offer from the University Of Washington.🟣⚪️@ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @JMadison_FB @KeepItSmooth__ @LemmingReport @TomLoy247 @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/x3zsvQ1Z41