Huskies Make Late Run at Baylor Wide Receiver Commit
An extra-long wide receiver from Texas, Jordan Clay committed to Baylor on July 11 -- on his 18th birthday.
Surrounded by friends and family, he was presented with a cake and further celebrated the moment by disclosing his college football choice, choosing the Bears over Oklahoma and Colorado.
"This whole recruiting process, in my heart I always knew it was going to be Baylor," Clay told everyone at the time.
Well, five months later, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Clay from San Antonio's Madison High School reportedly came to the University of Washington for the Purdue game and an official visit over the weekend.
On Sunday, he revealed the Huskies had made a scholarship offer to him, his 34th overall.
Clay could have just acquiesced to the persistent Huskies and just taken a trip to see another part of the country.
Certainly, he must of seen it rain at Husky Stadium.
Absolutely, the UW has a significant challenge in trying to flip him from his home-state school.
Yet such is the state of college football these days that anything can happen and nothing is finalized until agreements are signed beginning on December 3, especially with name, image and likeness finances coming in play.
Clay also witnessed 506 yards of Husky total offense in the the 49-13 victory over Purdue, engineered by sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr., with plenty of young receivers sharing in the playmaking.
While he lined up for a 3-8 Madison team that actually played and lost a playoff game, the Texas pass-catcher had his finest moment in his final regular-season outing.
Showing what he can do, Clay caught 11 passes for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 56-41 victory over Roosevelt on November 7.
His team needed to win by 11 points that night to advance to the postseaosn, which it did. The Mavericks had their season end last Thursday in a 56-24 defeat to Harlan.
As a sophomore, he caught 42 passes for 819 yards and 11 scores. As a junior, he finished with 41 receptions for 900 yards and 5 TDs.
With the signing deadline fast approaching, the Huskies hold commitments from a pair of wide receivers from a couple of time zones away in 4-star Mason James from Norman, Oklahoma, and 3-star Blaise LaVista from Frankfort, Illinois.
So they're willing to go far and wide to find able receiving targets for Williams.
