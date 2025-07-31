Huskies Offer Speedy 5-Star Receiver From New Orleans
The last time the University of Washington football team spent any significant time in New Orleans, the Huskies won the Sugar Bowl, beat Texas in the process and topped it off with a trip to the CFP championship game, all in the same trip.
Nineteen months ago, the Big Easy made it easy for the UW to feel good about itself. So many rewards. So much momentum.
On Wednesday, the Huskies made a another foray into Louisiana's biggest metropolis with big ambitions and offered 5-star receiver Easton Royal a scholarship, but they had to hurry to catch up to him.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Royal, from Brother Martin High School and the Class of 2027, has run 40 yards in 4.29 seconds. That's John Ross speed. He's zipped 10.38 seconds over 100 meters. That's Olympics material.
He currently holds 14 offers, among them from home state LSU and hometown Tulane, plus Arkansas, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M and others.
Coming off his sophomore season, Royal has been rated as the No. 10 overall prospect for 2027 by ESPN and multiple sites label him as Louisiana's top player for that class.
While stats for this extra swift New Orleans pass-catcher are a little hard to nail down, the most commonly shared numbers are his 1,149 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns for a 6-5 Brother Martin team last season.
In a 45-42 victory iover Warren Easton High, Royal returned a kickoff 70-plus yards for a score and went 81 yards with a reception for another touchdown.
Against St. Paul's, he caught 6 passes for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winning catch with just six seconds left on the clock to provide a 31-28 win.
"One of my biggest strengths is my ability to run after the catch," Royal told Whoa! Sports World. "I take pride in that because anyone can catch the ball, but it’s what you do after the catch that separates the good from the great."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: